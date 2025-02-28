close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Verstappen in rival CLASH as Red Bull testing gamble unravels

F1 News Today: Verstappen in rival CLASH as Red Bull testing gamble unravels

F1 News Today: Verstappen in rival CLASH as Red Bull testing gamble unravels

F1 News Today: Verstappen in rival CLASH as Red Bull testing gamble unravels

Max Verstappen and his closest Formula 1 rival, Lando Norris, have updated media on their fierce rivalry at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 testing gamble BACKFIRES as star handed major setback

A testing choice for Red Bull has left the team facing a major setback during Formula 1 testing this week.

➡️ READ MORE

WATCH FREE: F1 Testing 2025 final day start time, TV channel and live stream

Max Verstappen is back in the Red Bull car today (Friday), following a rest day at the Bahrain International Circuit.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star reveals RISKY tactic in major test admission

A Formula 1 star has revealed a risky testing tactic which failed to pay off ahead of the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton F1 title 'court date CONFIRMED' in London

A court date has been given surrounding a legal case into Lewis Hamilton's 2008 Formula 1 title victory, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 Lando Norris Bahrain
F1 News Today: McLaren star in BIZARRE collision as testing nightmare unfolds
F1 Today

F1 News Today: McLaren star in BIZARRE collision as testing nightmare unfolds

  • Yesterday 18:13
F1 News Today: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement

  • February 26, 2025 16:29

Latest News

F1 on TV

MEGA-MONEY TV rights bombshell drops ahead of 2025 F1 season

  • 28 minutes ago
Pre-Season Testing 2025

F1 star caught 'SLEEPING' during Bahrain pre-season testing

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Testing

Haas F1 car has chunk ripped off in FREAK testing incident

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Testing 2025

F1 Testing 2025: Full driver lineup for FINAL day in Bahrain

  • 2 hours ago
Lance Stroll

Aston Martin F1 team make official Lance Stroll replacement decision as health update issued

  • 3 hours ago
Pre-Season Testing 2025

WATCH FREE: F1 Testing 2025 final day start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x