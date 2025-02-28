F1 News Today: Verstappen in rival CLASH as Red Bull testing gamble unravels
Max Verstappen and his closest Formula 1 rival, Lando Norris, have updated media on their fierce rivalry at pre-season testing in Bahrain.
Red Bull F1 testing gamble BACKFIRES as star handed major setback
A testing choice for Red Bull has left the team facing a major setback during Formula 1 testing this week.
WATCH FREE: F1 Testing 2025 final day start time, TV channel and live stream
Max Verstappen is back in the Red Bull car today (Friday), following a rest day at the Bahrain International Circuit.
F1 star reveals RISKY tactic in major test admission
A Formula 1 star has revealed a risky testing tactic which failed to pay off ahead of the 2025 season.
Lewis Hamilton F1 title 'court date CONFIRMED' in London
A court date has been given surrounding a legal case into Lewis Hamilton's 2008 Formula 1 title victory, according to reports.
