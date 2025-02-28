F1 Testing Results: Hamilton handed final day Ferrari BOOST after McLaren scare

Charles Leclerc continued Ferrari's strong pre-season testing showing, topping the timesheets in the morning session on the final day at the Bahrain International Circuit, as Lewis Hamilton prepares to conclude his 2025 preparations.

Hamilton will jump into the SF-25 in the afternoon session, and has been boosted by Leclerc's stunning pace, finishing ahead of his Mercedes, McLaren and Red Bull rivals.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in rival CLASH as Red Bull testing gamble unravels

READ MORE: Aston Martin make official Lance Stroll replacement decision as health update issued

2024 championship challenger Lando Norris managed to put his car in third during Friday's morning session, but the McLaren did appear slightly unstable, with the back end regularly causing the Brit problems, almost sending him crashing into the barriers after one huge moment midway through the session.

Haas' running was disrupted by a freak incident for young British driver Ollie Bearman, whose engine cover ripped off his car while he was driving, leaving a gaping hole in the side of his car as he made his back to the pits.

Aston Martin saw a late change of drivers, with Fernando Alonso stepping in the car for the morning session ahead of Lance Stroll, who felt ill overnight and will instead take part in the afternoon session.

Meanwhile, the session was disrupted late on after a bizarre incident in which a pane of glass from the pit lane gantry fell onto the track, prompting a red flag and a 10-minute delay.

READ MORE: Haas F1 car has chunk ripped off in FREAK testing incident

F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day three, morning session

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:30.811sec

2. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.077s

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.132s

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.398s

5. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +0.428s

6. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.633s

7. Isack Hadjar [VCARB] - +0.950s

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.273s

9. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +1.336s

10. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.550s



READ MORE: F1 testing halted by ‘RIDICULOUS’ red flag in freak incident

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.

Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN+ Australia Kayo, Foxtel Spain DAZN F1 France Canal+, Canal+ Sport Germany Sky Deutschland Canada TSN+ Netherlands Viaplay Italy Sky Italia Japan Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.

READ MORE: F1 testing 2025: Dates, times and how to watch LIVE

Related