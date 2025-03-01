Verstappen in fresh F1 SWEARING row after extraordinary testing exchange

Max Verstappen has become embroiled in another swearing row after a risky move at pre-season testing this week.

The reigning Formula 1 champion returned to the track at Bahrain International Circuit today (Friday) to complete both the morning and afternoon testing sessions at the wheel of his new RB21.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in rival CLASH as Red Bull testing gamble unravels

READ MORE: Aston Martin make official Lance Stroll replacement decision as health update issued

The Dutchman finished the morning running with the fourth-fastest time of 1:31.209 as he continues to put in valuable hours behind the wheel ahead of his tenth season in the sport.

Red Bull's main man secured his fourth consecutive drivers' title whilst piloting the RB20 last year, but the team only managed to secure third place in the constructors' standings.

The 27-year-old didn't claim his own championship trophy without facing setbacks both on and off the track, most notably triggering an intense debate over his use of X-rated language which saw him handed a community service-style penalty after the Singapore GP.

Max Verstappen debuted in his new RB21 at F1 pre-season testing this week

Verstappen could face major points deductions from the FIA for swearing in 2025

Verstappen gives middle finger in pitlane incident

No stranger to controversy surrounding his fiery temper, Verstappen has now triggered a fresh row over the FIA's attitude to swearing and 'inappropriate' behaviour.

During his time on track in Bahrain this week, the four-time champion sneakily threw up a middle finger from the cockpit of his new Red Bull machinery during a drive down the pit lane.

The risky move comes just after the sport's governing body announced much harsher penalty guidelines for 'misconduct' ahead of the 2025 season, with drivers risking fines, point deductions and potentially race bans should they commit repeat offences of certain behaviours including swearing, although no action has been taken as of yet to punish Verstappen for the latest X-rated gesture.

READ MORE: F1 testing halted by ‘RIDICULOUS’ red flag in freak incident