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Kimi Antonelli, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton looking serious at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Odds: Barcelona Grand Prix favourites as Lewis Hamilton shocks Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton looking serious at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Odds: Barcelona Grand Prix favourites as Lewis Hamilton shocks Antonelli

Hamilton is right back in contention

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Lewis Hamilton is right back in contention to end his long F1 win drought at today's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (3pm local time, 2pm UK, 9am Eastern).

The 41-year-old Hamilton is looking like his old self in 2026 after a miserable first year at Ferrari, and on Saturday he once again rolled back the years.

The seven-time world champion had been a distant 25/1 shot to win on Sunday after Ferrari struggled in practice on Friday. But qualifying was a very different matter.

Hamilton, who has not won an F1 race since the Belgian Grand Prix in July 2024, qualified in P2 - just 0.064 seconds behind pole sitter George Russell (Mercedes). He is now all the way in to 9/2 third favourite to top the podium on Sunday.

Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli, who has won the last five F1 races, has work to do on Sunday after qualifying third behind Russell and Hamilton. He is 3/1 second favourite with team-mate Russell heading the market at 8/13.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris is a 16/1 shot for McLaren after qualifying in fourth, with Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen (22/1) next on the grid in P5. The other McLaren, driven by Oscar Piastri, qualified P7 and is a 25/1 chance.

It was another disastrous afternoon for Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, just six days after he had been a late DNF at his home Monaco Grand Prix. This time the Monegasque star crashed out heavily in Q3 and will start from P10 on the grid.

READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

Latest odds to win the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

The win odds after qualifying have changed in a big way:

Driver Odds Win Probability
George Russell8/1361.9%
Kimi Antonelli3/125%
Lewis Hamilton9/218.18%
Lando Norris16/15.88%
Max Verstappen22/14.35%
Oscar Piastri25/13.85%
Charles Leclerc66/11.49%

Starting grid with penalties applied

The grid for Sunday afternoon's race, with penalties applied, looks like this:

F1 Barcelona Grand Prix Qualifying Results
Position Driver Team
1George RussellMercedes
2Lewis HamiltonFerrari
3Kimi AntonelliMercedes
4Lando NorrisMcLaren
5Max VerstappenRed Bull
6Isack HadjarRed Bull
7Oscar PiastriMcLaren
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
9Nico HulkenbergAudi
10Charles LeclercFerrari
11Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls
12Gabriel BortoletoAudi
13Franco ColapintoAlpine
14Pierre GaslyAlpine
15Oliver BearmanHaas
16Carlos SainzWilliams
17Esteban OconHaas
18Alex AlbonWilliams
19Sergio PerezCadillac
20Valtteri BottasCadillac
21Lance StrollAston Martin
22Fernando AlonsoAston Martin

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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F1 Lewis Hamilton George Russell Kimi Antonelli Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix

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