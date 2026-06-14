F1 Odds: Barcelona Grand Prix favourites as Lewis Hamilton shocks Antonelli

Lewis Hamilton is right back in contention to end his long F1 win drought at today's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (3pm local time, 2pm UK, 9am Eastern).

The 41-year-old Hamilton is looking like his old self in 2026 after a miserable first year at Ferrari, and on Saturday he once again rolled back the years.

The seven-time world champion had been a distant 25/1 shot to win on Sunday after Ferrari struggled in practice on Friday. But qualifying was a very different matter.

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Hamilton, who has not won an F1 race since the Belgian Grand Prix in July 2024, qualified in P2 - just 0.064 seconds behind pole sitter George Russell (Mercedes). He is now all the way in to 9/2 third favourite to top the podium on Sunday.

Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli, who has won the last five F1 races, has work to do on Sunday after qualifying third behind Russell and Hamilton. He is 3/1 second favourite with team-mate Russell heading the market at 8/13.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris is a 16/1 shot for McLaren after qualifying in fourth, with Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen (22/1) next on the grid in P5. The other McLaren, driven by Oscar Piastri, qualified P7 and is a 25/1 chance.

It was another disastrous afternoon for Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, just six days after he had been a late DNF at his home Monaco Grand Prix. This time the Monegasque star crashed out heavily in Q3 and will start from P10 on the grid.

READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

Latest odds to win the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

The win odds after qualifying have changed in a big way:

Driver Odds Win Probability George Russell 8/13 61.9% Kimi Antonelli 3/1 25% Lewis Hamilton 9/2 18.18% Lando Norris 16/1 5.88% Max Verstappen 22/1 4.35% Oscar Piastri 25/1 3.85% Charles Leclerc 66/1 1.49%

Starting grid with penalties applied

The grid for Sunday afternoon's race, with penalties applied, looks like this:

F1 Barcelona Grand Prix Qualifying Results Position Driver Team 1 George Russell Mercedes 2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 4 Lando Norris McLaren 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 6 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 9 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 13 Franco Colapinto Alpine 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine 15 Oliver Bearman Haas 16 Carlos Sainz Williams 17 Esteban Ocon Haas 18 Alex Albon Williams 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 22 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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