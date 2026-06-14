F1 Odds: Barcelona Grand Prix favourites as Lewis Hamilton shocks Antonelli
F1 Odds: Barcelona Grand Prix favourites as Lewis Hamilton shocks Antonelli
Hamilton is right back in contention
Lewis Hamilton is right back in contention to end his long F1 win drought at today's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (3pm local time, 2pm UK, 9am Eastern).
The 41-year-old Hamilton is looking like his old self in 2026 after a miserable first year at Ferrari, and on Saturday he once again rolled back the years.
The seven-time world champion had been a distant 25/1 shot to win on Sunday after Ferrari struggled in practice on Friday. But qualifying was a very different matter.
Hamilton, who has not won an F1 race since the Belgian Grand Prix in July 2024, qualified in P2 - just 0.064 seconds behind pole sitter George Russell (Mercedes). He is now all the way in to 9/2 third favourite to top the podium on Sunday.
Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli, who has won the last five F1 races, has work to do on Sunday after qualifying third behind Russell and Hamilton. He is 3/1 second favourite with team-mate Russell heading the market at 8/13.
Reigning world champion Lando Norris is a 16/1 shot for McLaren after qualifying in fourth, with Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen (22/1) next on the grid in P5. The other McLaren, driven by Oscar Piastri, qualified P7 and is a 25/1 chance.
It was another disastrous afternoon for Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, just six days after he had been a late DNF at his home Monaco Grand Prix. This time the Monegasque star crashed out heavily in Q3 and will start from P10 on the grid.
READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?
Latest odds to win the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix
The win odds after qualifying have changed in a big way:
|Driver
|Odds
|Win Probability
|George Russell
|8/13
|61.9%
|Kimi Antonelli
|3/1
|25%
|Lewis Hamilton
|9/2
|18.18%
|Lando Norris
|16/1
|5.88%
|Max Verstappen
|22/1
|4.35%
|Oscar Piastri
|25/1
|3.85%
|Charles Leclerc
|66/1
|1.49%
Starting grid with penalties applied
The grid for Sunday afternoon's race, with penalties applied, looks like this:
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title
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