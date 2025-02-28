Aston Martin F1 team make official Lance Stroll replacement decision as health update issued

Lance Stroll has been replaced in Friday's (today's) final morning session of testing due to illness after Aston Martin released an official team statement.

Stroll had been due to take part in the first four hours of running in Bahrain, with Fernando Alonso then set to take over as the teams called time on the three days of testing.

However, the two-time world champion was instead handed the AM drive after it emerged that Stroll had not been feeling well overnight.

The team confirmed that the Canadian would not be well enough to proceed as planned in a short statement released on Friday morning.

Lance Stroll Health Update

Taking to social media, they said: "An update on our F1 Testing lineup for today. Overnight Lance wasn’t feeling 100 per cent.

Lance Stroll was not well enough to take part in Friday morning's session in Bahrain

"Fernando will now drive the car this morning and we’ll confirm our lineup for this afternoon in due course."

As teams are only allowed to have one car in action during pre-season testing, the team have since confirmed that Stroll will be back in action for the afternoon session to conclude the test for the team.

Things did not get off to the best of starts for Alonso on Friday morning, as he took off from the pits only to pull to the side of the pit-lane moments later to be wheeled back to the garage by the team.

The Spaniard was soon out and running again, however, as Aston Martin look to gain valuable insight and data ahead of the 2025 season, which gets underway in Melbourne, Australia on March 16.

