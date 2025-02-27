F1 team to run ONE driver in 'Bahrain Grand Prix'

Williams have decided to run one Formula 1 driver during testing, as the team attempt to complete a Bahrain Grand Prix simulation.

As the second day of testing gets underway at the Bahrain International Circuit some teams have opted to run one driver for the whole day, instead of splitting two drivers across the morning and afternoon sessions.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton 'MISTAKE' admitted as FIA announce testing change

F1 TESTING RESULTS TODAY: Lewis Hamilton DOMINATES as F1 rivals clash in bizarre track incident

Amongst these drivers is Liam Lawson, who was set to complete a full-day of testing on Thursday, before Max Verstappen gets behind the wheel of the RB21 for the final day on Friday, although the gamble took a disappointing turn for Lawson during the morning's session.

Carlos Sainz will also be the only driver for Williams on Thursday, and will attempt to complete a whole grand prix distance as the team acquire race simulation data on their 2025 challenger.

Liam Lawson will represent Red Bull during Thursday's sessions

Carlos Sainz will be the only Williams driver on track on Thursday

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

Sainz to complete 'Bahrain Grand Prix' in F1 testing

Ted Kravitz discussed both Red Bull and Williams' plans to gather race simulation data, and joked that it would be the 'Bahrain Grand Prix of Carlos Sainz'.

"I am very excited to welcome you to the Bahrain Grand Prix of Carlos Sainz,” Kravitz said to Sky Sports.

"I’m down at Williams and because this is Carlos Sainz’s last day in the car [for testing], he is going to do a Bahrain Grand Prix.

"Yes, by himself – well perhaps also with Liam Lawson as it is also his last day of testing – so what that means is, as you know, they don’t want to go into the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne without having done a race simulation.

"So that is what they’re going to do. They’re ready down here, he’s just gone out on the hard compound tyre, just getting the balance and preparations correct.

"Williams have got the tyres ready for what I am expecting to be a two-stop race, they’ve even got the grid trolleys ready outside of the garage for Carlos Sainz, so they are going to practice that."

READ MORE: Eight F1 teams hit by testing NIGHTMARE in Bahrain