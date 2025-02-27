close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Testing Results Today: Sainz gets Hamilton revenge as Ferrari STUNNED by former driver

F1 Testing Results Today: Sainz gets Hamilton revenge as Ferrari STUNNED by former driver

F1 Testing Results Today: Sainz gets Hamilton revenge as Ferrari STUNNED by former driver

F1 Testing Results Today: Sainz gets Hamilton revenge as Ferrari STUNNED by former driver

Williams driver Carlos Sainz was the surprise topper of the timesheets during Thursday's testing sessions at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The Spaniard set the fastest lap time of testing so far, with a 1:29.348, over a second faster than the fastest time on Wednesday, as Sainz completed over 120 laps in his new Williams car.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren star in BIZARRE collision as testing nightmare unfolds

F1 TESTING RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton DOMINATES as F1 rivals clash in bizarre track incident

Earlier in the day, Sainz's Ferrari replacement Hamilton managed to put in the fastest lap of the morning session, a time that would remain the second-fastest of testing so far, ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc's fastest time.

The two Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top five on another good day for the Brackley outfit, although times are not the priority for all teams during this week's testing sessions.

Thursday's morning session was affected by rain, with an hour-long delay eating into the on-track time for drivers - including Hamilton - who would not be making an appearance in the afternoon session.

F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day two, both sessions

1. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - 1:29.348sec
2. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.031s
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.083s
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.430s
5. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.436s
6. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.881s
7. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +0.904s
8. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.020s
9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.082s
10. Isack Hadjar [VCARB] - +1.327s
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.352s
12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.445s
13. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.473s
14. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.534s
15. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +1.709s
16. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber] - +2.109s
17. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +3.723s
18. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +5.024s

F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day two, morning session

1. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - 1:29.379sec
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.399s
3. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.711s
4. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.051s
5. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.321s
6. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.414s
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.442s
8. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +1.854s
9. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber] - +2.078s
10. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +3.692s

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United Kingdom Sky Sports
United States ESPN+
Australia Kayo, Foxtel
Spain DAZN F1
France Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Germany Sky Deutschland
Canada TSN+
Netherlands Viaplay
Italy Sky Italia
Japan Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.

Which F1 team has the best 2025 livery?

1878 votes

READ MORE: F1 testing 2025: Dates, times and how to watch LIVE

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Williams Bahrain International Circuit
F1 team to run ONE driver in 'Bahrain Grand Prix'
Latest F1 News

F1 team to run ONE driver in 'Bahrain Grand Prix'

  • Today 13:55
Red Bull F1 testing gamble BACKFIRES as star handed major setback
F1 Testing 2025

Red Bull F1 testing gamble BACKFIRES as star handed major setback

  • Today 13:23

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: McLaren star in BIZARRE collision as testing nightmare unfolds

  • 52 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

Leclerc delivers statement as FIA make official Monaco GP change

  • 1 hour ago
Pre-Season Testing 2025

F1 Testing Results Today: Sainz gets Hamilton revenge as Ferrari STUNNED by former driver

  • 1 hour ago
F1 on TV

F1 TV Commentators: Meet the team including Alex Brundle, Laura Winter and Alex Jacques

  • Today 14:56
Latest F1 News

F1 team to run ONE driver in 'Bahrain Grand Prix'

  • Today 13:55
F1 Testing 2025

Red Bull F1 testing gamble BACKFIRES as star handed major setback

  • Today 13:23
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x