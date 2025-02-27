F1 Testing Results Today: Sainz gets Hamilton revenge as Ferrari STUNNED by former driver

Williams driver Carlos Sainz was the surprise topper of the timesheets during Thursday's testing sessions at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The Spaniard set the fastest lap time of testing so far, with a 1:29.348, over a second faster than the fastest time on Wednesday, as Sainz completed over 120 laps in his new Williams car.

Earlier in the day, Sainz's Ferrari replacement Hamilton managed to put in the fastest lap of the morning session, a time that would remain the second-fastest of testing so far, ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc's fastest time.

The two Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top five on another good day for the Brackley outfit, although times are not the priority for all teams during this week's testing sessions.

Thursday's morning session was affected by rain, with an hour-long delay eating into the on-track time for drivers - including Hamilton - who would not be making an appearance in the afternoon session.

F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day two, both sessions

1. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - 1:29.348sec

2. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.031s

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.083s

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.430s

5. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.436s

6. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.881s

7. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +0.904s

8. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.020s

9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.082s

10. Isack Hadjar [VCARB] - +1.327s

11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.352s

12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.445s

13. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.473s

14. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.534s

15. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +1.709s

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber] - +2.109s

17. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +3.723s

18. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +5.024s



F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day two, morning session

1. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - 1:29.379sec

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.399s

3. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.711s

4. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.051s

5. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.321s

6. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.414s

7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.442s

8. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +1.854s

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber] - +2.078s

10. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +3.692s



How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.

Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN+ Australia Kayo, Foxtel Spain DAZN F1 France Canal+, Canal+ Sport Germany Sky Deutschland Canada TSN+ Netherlands Viaplay Italy Sky Italia Japan Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.