F1 testing 2025: Dates, times and how to watch LIVE

The long wait is nearly over for the 2025 F1 season to get underway, but first all 20 drivers will take to the track for pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 26-28.

Drivers will have 24 races to snatch the world title from reigning world champion Max Verstappen, with McLaren and Ferrari poised to battle it out in the constructors' title race.

However, the true pace of all 10 F1 teams will not be revealed until the first race in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

Before then F1 will host three days of testing, where we will not only see all the teams on track for the first time in 2025, but also a hint of which team will top the timesheets.

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion

Can Ferrari join the fight for the drivers' championship?

When is F1 testing in 2025? Full Schedule and times

From February 26-28 inclusive, the annual pre-season testing puts F1 cars properly through their paces, finally revealing the truth about those off-season whispers.

We have three days of testing, with two four-hour sessions running each day.

Here are the key dates and start times:

Wednesday February 26: 10am - 7pm (local time), 7am - 4pm (GMT), 8am - 5pm (CET), 2am - 11am (EST), Tue 11pm - Wed 8am (PST)

Thursday February 27: 10am - 7pm (local time), 7am - 4pm (GMT), 8am - 5pm (CET), 2am - 11am (EST), Wed 11pm - Thu 8am (PST)

Friday February 28: 10am - 7pm (local time), 7am - 4pm (GMT), 8am - 5pm (CET), 2am - 11am (EST), Thu 11pm - Fri 8am (PST)

How to watch F1 testing: TV channel & live stream

Fans are expected to get a sneak peek at the new cars and drivers during pre-season testing live on these channels:

UK: Sky Sports

US: ESPN+

Italy: Sky Italia

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport

Spain: DAZN F1

Netherlands:Viaplay

Australia: Kayo, Foxtel

Canada: TSN+

Japan:Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.

Where is F1 testing in 2025?

Testing takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, with the Bahrain Grand Prix moving from F1's season opener to Round 4 from April 11-13.

The 5.412km track, which opened in 2004, features a mix of long straights and tight corners, allowing teams to test different aspects of their new cars.

How does F1 testing work and what are the rules?

While there are no rules per se, pre-season testing provides teams with valuable insights into the performance and reliability of their cars. It allows them to collect essential data on aerodynamics, tyre wear, engine performance, and overall handling.

This data is then analysed and used to make critical adjustments and improvements before the start of the season.

With each team striving to gain a competitive edge, pre-season testing plays a pivotal role in determining which teams will have the upper hand when the lights go out on race day in Australia.

Who is testing in F1 in 2025?

Testing in Bahrain gives fans the first opportunity to see the new cars and their drivers in action on a racetrack this year.

Here are the teams and driver lineups for 2025 (car numbers in brackets):

McLaren: Lando Norris (4), Oscar Piastri (81)

Ferrari: Lewis Hamilton (44), Charles Leclerc (16)

Red Bull: Max Verstappen (1), Liam Lawson (30)

Mercedes: George Russell (63), Kimi Antonelli (12)

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso (14), Lance Stroll (18)

Alpine: Pierre Gasly (10), Jack Doohan (7)

Haas: Esteban Ocon (31), Ollie Bearman (87)

Racing Bulls: Yuki Tsunoda (22), Isack Hadjar (6)

Williams: Alex Albon (23), Carlos Sainz (55)

Sauber: Nico Hulkenberg (27), Gabriel Bortoleto (5)

Who are the new F1 drivers in 2025?

The grid will undergo a major shift in 2025 with several new faces joining F1 for the upcoming season.

Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, whilst Liam Lawson has finally earned a full-time race seat with Red Bull for 2025.

The 2024 Formula 2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto has also acquired a drive in F1, and will partner Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber in their all new lineup.

Ollie Bearman will compete full-time for Haas alongside new recruit Esteban Ocon, whilst Jack Doohan completes Alpine's driver pairing following the Frenchman's exit.

Finally, Isack Hadjar will replace Lawson at Racing Bulls, and accompany Yuki Tsunoda for the 2025 season at Red Bull's sister team.

When will F1 teams unveil their 2025 liveries?

All 10 F1 teams unveiled their 2025 liveries during F1's live launch event at the O2 arena in London, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the sport.

F1 testing FAQ

What date is F1 2025?

The 24-race F1 calendar for 2025 starts with the Australian Grand Prix from March 14 to 16.

Are 2025 F1 tickets available?

Good news! Tickets are NOW on sale for some of the 2025 grands prix, and there is a wide range of ticket options to suit your wallet!

From the ultimate VIP experience to grandstand seats with stunning track views, there is something for everyone. But if you're a die-hard fan on a budget, general admission is your ticket to the action.

