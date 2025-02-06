The Formula 1 circus will soon be back on the road for another campaign that will stretch across a huge 24 rounds - but first we get those exciting car launches as the 2025 season draws ever closer.

Max Verstappen may be targeting a fifth world championship in a row at Red Bull, but a rocky 2024 season has opened up the possibility of him being attacked by rivals on multiple fronts - especially given Red Bull's dip in form that saw them only finish third in the constructors' championship last term.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to be one of those drivers as he chases a first world title since 2020, in what will be his first season at Ferrari after his stunning winter move from Mercedes. The Silver Arrows meanwhile will push ahead with Hamilton's compatriot George Russell and new star talent Kimi Antonelli behind the wheel.

Charles Leclerc will partner Hamilton at Ferrari and then there is the threat of McLaren who having won the constructors' championship will target a drivers' crown with now proven grands prix winners Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

All the drivers will need a car though and fans will be anticipating any new radical changes or vibrant livery reveals to the the 2025 cars as part of the excitement in the build up to the season.

Here, GPFans will give you the rundown on all the official release dates of the teams' new cars along with an official F1 launch that will take place in London later in February.

Hoping for an experience like no other through a close-up look at the rich history of Formula 1? Click here to book your tickets for the F1 Exhibition London.

Max Verstappen will be targeting a fifth straight F1 world title

When is the O2 F1 launch?

F1 team launches

The official launch of the F1 2025 season will take place in London on February 18th at the O2 Arena. The event will be a two-hour show starting at 8pm UK time. The occasion will mark 75 years of the Formula 1 world championship.

These are the confirmed dates and times for individual car launches:

McLaren

TBC

Ferrari

Team launch: February 19th

Red Bull

TBC

Mercedes

Team launch: February 24th

Aston Martin

TBC

Alpine

TBC

TBC

Racing Bulls

TBC

Team launch: February 14th

Sauber

TBC

Related