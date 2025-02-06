F1 2025 car launches: Dates and times for Hamilton, Ferrari and more
The Formula 1 circus will soon be back on the road for another campaign that will stretch across a huge 24 rounds - but first we get those exciting car launches as the 2025 season draws ever closer.
Max Verstappen may be targeting a fifth world championship in a row at Red Bull, but a rocky 2024 season has opened up the possibility of him being attacked by rivals on multiple fronts - especially given Red Bull's dip in form that saw them only finish third in the constructors' championship last term.
READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete
Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to be one of those drivers as he chases a first world title since 2020, in what will be his first season at Ferrari after his stunning winter move from Mercedes. The Silver Arrows meanwhile will push ahead with Hamilton's compatriot George Russell and new star talent Kimi Antonelli behind the wheel.
Charles Leclerc will partner Hamilton at Ferrari and then there is the threat of McLaren who having won the constructors' championship will target a drivers' crown with now proven grands prix winners Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
All the drivers will need a car though and fans will be anticipating any new radical changes or vibrant livery reveals to the the 2025 cars as part of the excitement in the build up to the season.
Here, GPFans will give you the rundown on all the official release dates of the teams' new cars along with an official F1 launch that will take place in London later in February.
When is the O2 F1 launch?The official launch of the F1 2025 season will take place in London on February 18th at the O2 Arena. The event will be a two-hour show starting at 8pm UK time. The occasion will mark 75 years of the Formula 1 world championship.
F1 team launches
These are the confirmed dates and times for individual car launches:
McLaren
TBC
Ferrari
Team launch: February 19th
Red Bull
TBC
Mercedes
Team launch: February 24th
Aston Martin
TBC
Alpine
TBC
Haas
TBC
Racing Bulls
TBC
Williams
Team launch: February 14th
Sauber
TBC
