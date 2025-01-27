Mercedes confirm new release in MAJOR post-Hamilton first

Mercedes have confirmed the release date of their first Formula 1 car in the post-Lewis Hamilton era.

Hamilton has departed the team this year in order to join grid rivals Ferrari, bringing a highly successful 12-year partnership to an end.

READ MORE: Hamilton admits plans for future Mercedes return

Hamilton has been replaced by Mercedes protege Andrea Kimi Antonelli, with the young Italian having massive shoes to fill stepping into the sport at just 18 years old.

Antonelli will partner George Russell at the Silver Arrows, with Toto Wolff keeping faith with the Mercedes driver academy.

READ MORE: Tough Ricciardo admission emerges after F1 FAILURE

George Russell is Mercedes' most experienced driver in 2025

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has replaced Lewis Hamilton

When will Mercedes launch their 2025 F1 car?

Despite securing four race wins in 2024, Mercedes finished a disappointing fourth in the constructors’ standings, behind rivals McLaren, Ferrari, and Red Bull.

However, the team will be hoping that their 2025 car, the W16, will help propel them into a championship fight in what promises to be a thrilling season.

Now, Mercedes have announced when the W16 will be unveiled, confirming the release date of February 24th alongside a picture of their concealed car.

“The F1 W16. Coming soon,” the team wrote in an official announcement on social media.

READ MORE: Alpine announce update on Doohan F1 future

The F1 W16. Coming soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/GuZ8HUrzi4 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 27, 2025

F1 fans will catch a glimpse of Mercedes’ 2025 livery a few days before then, however, during the live launch at the O2 arena on February 18th where all 10 teams will gather to show off their liveries.

The event was created to celebrate the 75th anniversary of F1, with drivers and team principals expected to gather on stage in the first event of its kind.

READ MORE: F1 pundit reveals ENGAGEMENT in emotional Instagram post

Related