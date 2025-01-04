F1 pundit reveals ENGAGEMENT in emotional Instagram post
Popular Formula 1 pundit Bernie Collins has announced her engagement over the sport's winter break.
Collins has been a fan favourite since joining Sky Sports' coverage, bringing a new perspective from her time with Aston Martin as a strategy engineer, in contrast to the number of ex-drivers on the panel.
2024's F1 season was the longest in the sport's history, and Collins often took part in grid walks in the absence of Martin Brundle, where she would explain to her fellow presenters what team members would be working on in the moments before a race.
Now, as the team enjoy winter breaks away from the F1 calendar, Collins has announced an exciting piece of personal news.
Sky F1 pundit's special announcement
Sharing the news with her Instagram followers, Collins confirmed that she got engaged to partner Ryan McGarva last month while away on holiday.
McGarva also comes from an F1 background, being a former Mercedes pit crew member and mechanic.
In the post, Collins posted 12 pictures, with the caption: "2024 with a single picture for each month. Bit early but I’m pretty sure December can’t be topped! 💍".
A number of Sky F1 stars congratulated Collins on her exciting news, with Karun Chandhok saying: "Ahhh congratulations!! 😘😘".
Meanwhile, Natalie Pinkham, who missed the last few races of 2024 due to medical reasons, commented on the post: "Oh Bernie!! This is the BEST news! Huge congratulations my darling ❤🥳🍾".
