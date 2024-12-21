Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move

Max Verstappen has confirmed that he entered talks with Toto Wolff about a move to Mercedes during the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The champion has endured a difficult year with Red Bull, who have experienced issues both on and off track including an investigation into team boss Christian Horner for alleged 'inappropriate behaviour'.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation, but the controversy triggered an internal dispute at Red Bull, with Jos Verstappen calling for the team boss to step down.

Red Bull’s woes soon materialised on-track alongside Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley's respective departures, and the team slipped behind rivals McLaren and Ferrari.

The 2024 season got off to a controversial start for Christian Horner

Red Bull finished third in 2024

Will Max Verstappen move to Mercedes?

The internal dispute has since settled at Red Bull, and Verstappen went on to claim the drivers’ title after he asserted that he would remain the team amid speculation over his future.

During Red Bull’s controversy however, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff made several public pitches for Verstappen’s signature which only accelerated exit rumours.

Verstappen's current contract with Red Bull expires in 2028, but the champion has since revealed that he engaged in talks with Wolff during the 2024 season.

“You always talk to each other, and I'm not lying that we [he and Mercedes/Wolff] sat together [around the Miami GP]. That in itself is not a problem either, I think. In the end, it's still very nice where I am now,” Verstappen said to Viaplay.

Max Verstappen admits to Toto Wolff talks

“I think we [Wolff and he] have had very constructive conversations. I think everyone has always been very open and honest with each other, but on the other hand, I'm also very loyal to my own team.

“I just feel at home there, so then there's not a lot to gain at the moment. I'm still very young, so a lot can happen in the future as well.”

