Red Bull confirm appeal decision over Verstappen penalty

Red Bull have made a final decision on their response to Max Verstappen's penalty at last weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion started on pole after a nailbiting qualifying session the previous day, but Oscar Piastri got a better start and appeared to edge ahead into Turn 1.

The pair went wheel to wheel, before Verstappen briefly left the track and returned ahead of his rival, a decision which FIA stewards deemed to be in violation of regulations, subsequently hitting the defending world champion with a five-second penalty after he refused to give the position back to his championship rival.

Both Verstappen - who ended the evening in second behind the McLaren star - and Red Bull were furious in the aftermath, with the driver barely able to hide his frustration during a bizarre post-race press conference appearance.

Speaking on Sunday, team boss Christian Horner said they were considering formally protesting the decision, but Red Bull representatives have since 'confirmed to Autosport that it won't take any further action'.

Verstappen facing uphill battle against McLarens

It has been a mixed bag for Verstappen during the early rounds of the 2025 campaign, with the 27-year-old getting off to a slower start than he is accustomed to.

He sits behind both Piastri and last year's runner-up, Lando Norris in the drivers' standings having celebrated just one race win - in Japan - to date, and faces a real fight to retain his crown.

His chances of being on the winning team come December already appear all but over, with Red Bull currently currently 99 points off the pace of McLaren.

Worryingly for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, Verstappen has scored all but two of their total tally heading into next weekend's Miami GP, with Yuki Tsunoda still easing his way into the team after replacing Liam Lawson earlier this season.

