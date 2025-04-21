F1 Today: Norris penalty verdict debated at Saudi Grand Prix as Verstappen speaks out on F1 future

F1 insiders have debated Lando Norris and a penalty verdict that emerged at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen speaks out on F1 future after Red Bull chief reveals doubts

Max Verstappen has been quizzed once again on his Formula 1 future, with Red Bull kingmaker Helmut Marko admitting some doubts about the team's chances of keeping the reigning world champion.

F1 Results Today: Penalty sinks Max Verstappen as championship lead changes

Max Verstappen saw an early penalty sink his hopes of a race win at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, with Oscar Piastri taking victory to lead the Formula 1 drivers' championship for the first time in his career.

Verstappen in trouble at Saudi Arabia Grand Prix as Red Bull star out following crash

Yuki Tsunoda crashed out on lap one of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to undo his good work in Saturday's qualifying, with team-mate Max Verstappen being given a five second penalty for a Turn 1 incident.

Russell speaks out on Mercedes deal as Verstappen hype grows

George Russell has spoken out about rumors that he could be replaced by Max Verstappen at Mercedes as soon as next season.

