F1 Today: Norris penalty verdict debated at Saudi Grand Prix as Verstappen speaks out on F1 future
F1 Today: Norris penalty verdict debated at Saudi Grand Prix as Verstappen speaks out on F1 future
F1 insiders have debated Lando Norris and a penalty verdict that emerged at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen speaks out on F1 future after Red Bull chief reveals doubts
Max Verstappen has been quizzed once again on his Formula 1 future, with Red Bull kingmaker Helmut Marko admitting some doubts about the team's chances of keeping the reigning world champion.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 Results Today: Penalty sinks Max Verstappen as championship lead changes
Max Verstappen saw an early penalty sink his hopes of a race win at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, with Oscar Piastri taking victory to lead the Formula 1 drivers' championship for the first time in his career.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen in trouble at Saudi Arabia Grand Prix as Red Bull star out following crash
Yuki Tsunoda crashed out on lap one of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to undo his good work in Saturday's qualifying, with team-mate Max Verstappen being given a five second penalty for a Turn 1 incident.
➡️ READ MORE
Russell speaks out on Mercedes deal as Verstappen hype grows
George Russell has spoken out about rumors that he could be replaced by Max Verstappen at Mercedes as soon as next season.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR champion Kyle Larson criticized for 'embarrassing' social media post
- 33 minutes ago
Dale Earnhardt Jr reveals aspect of NASCAR career that he HATED
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Today: Norris penalty verdict debated at Saudi Grand Prix as Verstappen speaks out on F1 future
- 2 uur geleden
F1 2025 Results: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix official final classification with penalties applied
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: Team boss calls out driver as reason for shock disqualification revealed
- 3 uur geleden
Lando Norris penalty verdict revealed by FIA after Saudi investigation
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun