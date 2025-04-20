Max Verstappen speaks out on F1 future after Red Bull chief reveals doubts

Max Verstappen has been quizzed once again on his Formula 1 future, with Red Bull kingmaker Helmut Marko admitting some doubts about the team's chances of keeping the reigning world champion.

The Austrian admitted that the team have some concerns about the Dutchman's willingness to remain with the team if they fail to reproduce their dominant car from previous years.

Verstappen enjoyed a record-breaking season in 2023, before claiming a fourth consecutive world championship title in 2024, but the team's drop-off in pace at the end of last season has continued into 2025.

It has meant that Verstappen has slipped behind McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the drivers' championship, but he has still managed to claim one race victory.

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, Verstappen issued a rather blunt statement on his future with the Red Bull team.

"A lot of people are talking about it, except me," he told media during Thursday's media day.

Will Verstappen still be at Red Bull in 2026?

Verstappen is contracted with Red Bull until the end of 2028, but Marko has previously confirmed that there are performance-based exit clauses involved in that mammoth contract.

With it being largely reported that Mercedes are in the best shape among the top teams heading into the regulation changes in 2026, the Brackley outfit have been one of the favourites to secure Verstappen's signature.

Toto Wolff has openly pursued the Dutchman in the past, although rumours have suggested that George Russell is on the verge of signing a new two-year contract, while Wolff will no doubt be happy with 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli's phenomenal start to his F1 career.

Aston Martin have also been linked with signing Verstappen for 2026, but the team have repeatedly stated that both of their current drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are contracted until the end of the 2026 season.

F1 HEADLINES: Team boss speaks out on shock disqualification as Vettel confirms race return

Related