Sauber boss Beat Zehnder has admitted confusion over one of his drivers' recent disqualification from a Formula 1 race.
Sebastian Vettel confirms race return in Saudi Arabia for key initiative
Sebastian Vettel has confirmed that his initiative Race for Women will return in Saudi Arabia this weekend.
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton reveals the NASCAR team owner who inspired him growing up
Lewis Hamilton has named 23XI Racing team co-owner Michael Jordan as a figure who inspired him growing up.
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix set for extreme weather conditions
Formula 1's biggest stars will be adding the weather to their list of adversaries at this week's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
F1 team boss doubles down on hopes for American driver in 2026
Cadillac's team principal has been quizzed on the team's plans for their driver lineup when they enter Formula 1 in 2026.
Latest News
NASCAR Truck Series
NASCAR Race and Qualifying Today: Truck Series at Rockingham start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 17 minutes ago
NASCAR Off The Track
NASCAR claim to have 'indisputable' evidence against Jordan's 23XI and FRM in ongoing lawsuit
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Legends
Tony Stewart offers NASCAR return verdict after latest racing success
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Today
NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin hints at team EXIT as multiple penalties announced
- 3 uur geleden
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Today
F1 Today: Team boss speaks out on shock disqualification as Vettel confirms race return
- Today 12:00
