F1 Today: Team boss speaks out on shock disqualification as Vettel confirms race return

Sauber boss Beat Zehnder has admitted confusion over one of his drivers' recent disqualification from a Formula 1 race.

Sebastian Vettel confirms race return in Saudi Arabia for key initiative

Sebastian Vettel has confirmed that his initiative Race for Women will return in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton reveals the NASCAR team owner who inspired him growing up

Lewis Hamilton has named 23XI Racing team co-owner Michael Jordan as a figure who inspired him growing up.

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix set for extreme weather conditions

Formula 1's biggest stars will be adding the weather to their list of adversaries at this week's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

F1 team boss doubles down on hopes for American driver in 2026

Cadillac's team principal has been quizzed on the team's plans for their driver lineup when they enter Formula 1 in 2026.

Red Bull in major blow as world champion's horror season continues
F1 Standings

Red Bull in major blow as world champion's horror season continues

  • April 14, 2025 17:00
F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • April 13, 2025 11:00

NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR Race and Qualifying Today: Truck Series at Rockingham start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 17 minutes ago
NASCAR Off The Track

NASCAR claim to have 'indisputable' evidence against Jordan's 23XI and FRM in ongoing lawsuit

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Legends

Tony Stewart offers NASCAR return verdict after latest racing success

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin hints at team EXIT as multiple penalties announced

  • 3 uur geleden
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Today

F1 Today: Team boss speaks out on shock disqualification as Vettel confirms race return

  • Today 12:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
F1 Standings

