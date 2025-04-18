F1 Today: Team boss speaks out on shock disqualification as Vettel confirms race return

Sauber boss Beat Zehnder has admitted confusion over one of his drivers' recent disqualification from a Formula 1 race.

Sebastian Vettel confirms race return in Saudi Arabia for key initiative

Sebastian Vettel has confirmed that his initiative Race for Women will return in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton reveals the NASCAR team owner who inspired him growing up

Lewis Hamilton has named 23XI Racing team co-owner Michael Jordan as a figure who inspired him growing up.

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix set for extreme weather conditions

Formula 1's biggest stars will be adding the weather to their list of adversaries at this week's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

F1 team boss doubles down on hopes for American driver in 2026

Cadillac's team principal has been quizzed on the team's plans for their driver lineup when they enter Formula 1 in 2026.

