F1 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Jeddah as scorcher expected

The 2025 Formula 1 season's first triple-header concludes this weekend with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit is the fifth in the first six weeks of the season, as F1 packs races into a hectic start to the year.

Lando Norris leads the constructors' championship, his status as the only driver to finish on the podium in every race this season keeping him marginally ahead of team-mate and double race winner Oscar Piastri.

There are now just three points separating the papaya duo, with Max Verstappen down in third place after a disappointing weekend at Sakhir.

Here is the all-important weather forecast ahead of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix! And remember – there's less than a 5% chance it rains even a drop over the whole weekend.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, April 18: FP1 & FP2

The first session of the weekend will kick off at 4:30pm local time (AST) with conditions expected to be in the same temperature range as Sunday's main event. The mercury is currently predicted to hit 91º during the session, with moderate wind gusts of around 23mph.

The second session shows just how little temperature variance teams expect this weekend in the desert as FP2 gets underway at 8pm local time (AST) with a cool breeze, but temperatures only dipping a touch to 85º.

Saturday, April 19: FP3 & Qualifying

The third and final practice session of the weekend in Jeddah will begin again at 4:30pm (AST) with the track likely hotter than Friday's sessions, expected to peak at 97º an hour before FP3 begins.

For the all-important qualifying session (seriously all-important, the pole-sitter has won every race this season), the drivers will take to the track under the lights at 8pm (AST) with highs of 88º and a light westerly wind.

Sunday, April 20: Race

The 50-lap Saudi Arabian GP getting underway at 8pm local time on Sunday, with temperatures expected to remain above average for the evening at 90º when the lights go out.

Keep an eye on this article for daily updates heading into the Saudi Arabian GP weekend.

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Bahrain Grand Prix

Related