F1 legend Lewis Hamilton in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix linkup with celebrity crush

Lewis Hamilton managed to get a stunning picture alongside one of his former crushes at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Jennifer Lopez - also known as J-Lo - is regarded as one of the most influential entertainers of her time, credited with breaking barriers for Latino Americans in Hollywood, selling than 80 million records worldwide and amassing over 15 billion streams.

On top of this, J-Lo has 248 million followers on Instagram, making Hamilton's 39.4 million - the most for an F1 driver - look minor in comparison.

During the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, a picture of the iconic pair posted to Ferrari's Instagram account gained over 600,000 likes, with J-Lo a guest of honour in the Ferrari garage over the weekend.

In photos and videos shared to Hamilton's Instagram story, the seven-time world champion could be seen smiling, chatting with the 55-year-old, with the pair believed to be good friends.

Hamilton previously admitted that he was a big fan of J-Lo, and even suggested during a Mercedes fan day last season that he used to have a crush on her as a youngster.

Hamilton and J-LO pose for iconic photo

Speaking alongside George Russell at the event, Hamilton said: "I was sitting next to J-Lo, and I told her how much I love her.

"I told her the whole story about how I fell in love with her as a youngster, and she's beautiful.

"Batman wasn't there so I took my shot," he quipped about J-Lo's Ben Affleck, who is J-Lo's husband and played the role of Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, among other cameo roles as the character.

Hamilton's paddock experience at the Saudi Arabian GP may have helped lift his mood a bit, after a poor weekend left him pretty downbeat in post-race interviews.

The seven-time champion currently sits down in seventh in the drivers' championship after a disappointing start to life as a Ferrari driver, collecting just 31 points from five grands prix weekends.

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari George Russell Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Instagram
