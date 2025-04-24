F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari quit fears revealed as F1 star confirmed to not attend meetings

close global

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has been tipped to quit his new Ferrari team as early as this year having been identified as struggling at the famous Italian outfit.

Team boss reveals Adrian Newey doesn't come to meetings or reply to emails

Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell has opened up on the day-to-day of working with Adrian Newey, as the legendary designer works on his first car for the team.

Helmut Marko declares when Red Bull will be back to their best

Red Bull Formula 1 director Helmut Marko has issued a prediction regarding his team's chances of closing the gap to McLaren over the coming races.

Verstappen hits out at 'super sensitive' world after penalty

Max Verstappen has blamed today's 'super sensitive' culture for his reluctance to comment on a controversial penalty he received at last weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

Nicole Piastri opens up on 'horrifying' moment as an F1 mum

The mother of McLaren Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri has revealed a 'horrifying' moment she experienced whilst watching her son race in the pinnacle of motorsport.

F1 News Today: FIA release official statement on Verstappen penalty as Horner produces evidence
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: FIA release official statement on Verstappen penalty as Horner produces evidence

  • Yesterday 20:55
F1 News Today: FIA make LATE CHANGE to Saudi GP order as special clause revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA make LATE CHANGE to Saudi GP order as special clause revealed

  • April 21, 2025 15:48

F1 Standings

