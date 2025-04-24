F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari quit fears revealed as F1 star confirmed to not attend meetings
F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari quit fears revealed as F1 star confirmed to not attend meetings
Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has been tipped to quit his new Ferrari team as early as this year having been identified as struggling at the famous Italian outfit.
➡️ READ MORE
Team boss reveals Adrian Newey doesn't come to meetings or reply to emails
Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell has opened up on the day-to-day of working with Adrian Newey, as the legendary designer works on his first car for the team.
➡️ READ MORE
Helmut Marko declares when Red Bull will be back to their best
Red Bull Formula 1 director Helmut Marko has issued a prediction regarding his team's chances of closing the gap to McLaren over the coming races.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen hits out at 'super sensitive' world after penalty
Max Verstappen has blamed today's 'super sensitive' culture for his reluctance to comment on a controversial penalty he received at last weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Nicole Piastri opens up on 'horrifying' moment as an F1 mum
The mother of McLaren Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri has revealed a 'horrifying' moment she experienced whilst watching her son race in the pinnacle of motorsport.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Former FIA steward blasts 'unprofessional and disrespectful' Max Verstappen
- 40 minutes ago
Schumacher reveals what Verstappen SHOULD have done after controversial penalty
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull boss issues Max Verstappen F1 future statement
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari quit fears revealed as F1 star confirmed to not attend meetings
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen double penalty call explained as FIA confirm new entry - F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:43
Nicole Piastri opens up on 'horrifying' moment as an F1 mum
- Yesterday 22:55
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun