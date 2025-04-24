Michael Schumacher memorabilia to go up for auction in Miami

A stunning piece of Michael Schumacher memorabilia is set to go under the hammer during an auction at the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Schumacher is one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport, having claimed seven world championship titles and 91 Formula 1 grand prix victories.

Two of those world titles were earned with the Benetton team, in the early days of Schumacher's career, having joined the team midway through the 1991 season.

Now, memorabilia from that 1991 racing season is going up for auction, with Schumacher's Shoei-made helmet on the block.

Schumacher wore the helmet during his karting days, as well as other exploits during the 1991 season, including in the German Touring Car Championship.

The helmet is up for sale at a Bonhams auction in Miami, with it being estimated to fetch between £23,000-£38,000.

Michael Schumacher's first full F1 season was in 1992 with Benetton

Schumacher's 1991 season

The 2025 Miami GP takes place between May 2-4, and will be the sixth round of the 2025 world championship.

Bonhams' auction will be completed during qualifying day that weekend, Saturday May 3, with Schumacher's helmet making up lot 14.

The helmet has had sponsor stickers added to it, in order to try to emulate Schumacher's helmet from his first full season with Benetton in 1992.

It was that season in which Schumacher achieved the first of his 91 grands prix wins, taking victory at the 1992 Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps.

