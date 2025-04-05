Heartwarming Schumacher family announcement made in 'welcome' message

Michael Schumacher has become a grandfather for the first time, after a family announcement from his daughter.

Gina-Maria Schumacher, who is a professional equestrian competitor, announced the birth of a baby daughter on Instagram, having celebrated her pregnancy with a pony-inspired gender reveal back in December.

She is the daughter of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, who is largely considered to be one of the best drivers in the sport's history, claiming 91 race victories between 1991-2012.

German legend Schumacher has not been seen in public since 2013, however, after a tragic skiing accident left him with life-changing injuries, and the 56-year-old has been protected from the outside world by his family.

Now, Schumacher's daughter has given birth to a baby girl, who she has decided to name Millie.

It means that another former F1 racer in Mick Schumacher has become an uncle for the first time, with the 26-year-old posting the announcement to his Instagram story, proclaiming his pride.

Gina-Maria married her partner Iain Bethke last year, and made the announcement to her 337,000 Instagram followers, complete with the caption: "Welcome to the world, Millie.

"Born on March 29th, our hearts are fuller than ever. We are beyond blessed to have you in our lives. #welcomeMillie."

