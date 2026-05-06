Max Verstappen got 'lucky' at Miami GP - here's why

Max Verstappen has divided some big sporting names over a move in Miami

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has been humbled after dividing opinion with an astonishing save on the first lap of last weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

The Dutchman showed off a mighty upgrade in Miami, with Red Bull having brought their own version of Ferrari's 'macarena' rear wing to the fourth round of the championship.

The 28-year-old was much improved compared to his ghastly first three championship rounds under the new regulations, and was even able to qualify P2 for the Miami GP.

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Verstappen experienced a chaotic start at the Miami International Autodrome last Sunday when the Red Bull driver went side-by-side with Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc into the first corner before slightly overbraking.

Still alongside Leclerc, Verstappen lost the rear end of his RB22 in the second corner, causing the car to spin around completely before he managed to recover.

The incident dropped him down the order having started from the front row alongside the Mercedes polesitter, but despite this setback and later, a five-second penalty, he still managed to finish fifth, his best result of the year.

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Did Verstappen's Miami GP spin display talent or sheer luck?

During the Sky Sports F1 broadcast of the 57-lap race, commentator Martin Brundle labelled the save as 'genius', but not everyone was convinced that the move displayed the Dutchman's prowess as a driver.

According to former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, Verstappen’s Miami pirouette wasn’t a display of car control, but instead pure luck.

The Colombian, who now works as an analyst for F1 TV, directly challenged his colleague Jolyon Palmer’s opinion during the post-race review of the first American event of the season.

During the F1 TV post-race analysis, Verstappen’s noteworthy spin was a hot topic. Palmer was impressed by the swift recovery, defending the four-time champion by saying: "I think he's got such a skill set at spinning cars and get it going again at the right point."

Montoya, however, wasn’t buying it. "You think that's talent? I thought it was pure luck," the ex-McLaren star declared.

Palmer didn’t back down, attempting to explain why he saw talent in the Red Bull driver’s move.

"When you do it as often as Max, you have to say it's talent," the Brit continued.

But Montoya stuck to his view, simply replying: "Ok."

"But the car the car always spins and then it slows down," Montoya concluded, refusing to hand Verstappen any extra credit, despite Palmer pointing out multiple instances in the Dutchman's career when he managed to save what could have been a race-ending spin.

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