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George Russell, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026

George Russell wants Mercedes review after Miami Grand Prix

George Russell, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

George Russell wants Mercedes review after Miami Grand Prix

George Russell has been one-upped by team-mate Kimi Antonelli once again

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

F1 star George Russell has insisted Mercedes will be looking into things after the Miami Grand Prix, where he maintained he was at a disadvantage.

Russell started the new F1 regulations cycle as the title favourite, taking a win at the very first race of the season in Melbourne to lead the championship.

But at the following round in China, Antonelli got one back on his team-mate, kickstarting a run of performances that eventually saw him take over Russell's position at the top of the standings.

After the Japanese GP in March, Antonelli became the youngest championship leader in F1 history, and he has now gone from strength to strength thanks to a third consecutive win in Miami last weekend.

It wasn't plain sailing for the Silver Arrows after a five-week enforced pause from the calendar however, with reigning champions McLaren and rival team Red Bull having made significant improvements during the spring break.

After sprint qualifying on Friday in Miami, Antonelli even told media: "I think we’ve been struggling a little bit more this weekend than usual."

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton announces instant Ferrari change as champion sets out retirement terms

Russell: 'I've not forgotten how to drive'

Russell was quick to blame his gap to his teenage team-mate on the fact that his 'smooth, precise' driving style simply wasn't suited to the low-grip nature of the Miami F1 circuit.

But some including ex-F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya have called Russell out for using this as an excuse, suggesting instead that he could learn a thing or two from Antonelli.

Speaking straight after the race, the 28-year-old Mercedes driver told Sky Sports F1 that he hasn't lost his spark, instead suggesting that Mercedes must look further into their performance into Miami to figure out the issues.

Assessing his weekend, Russell said: "He [Antonelli] is a fantastic driver and has been exceptionally quick since day one. He's won all of the championships as a youngster.

"I've still got confidence in myself and have also been there. I've not forgotten how to drive. It's just a little bit of a tricky run but we are four races down, a long way to go and I think."

Russell's Miami GP weekend could have ended a lot worse if not for some last-lap chaos for Charles Leclerc, but even after a P4 finish at a race on what Russell referred to as a 'bogey track', the Silver Arrows star insisted Mercedes must review how further improvements can be made ahead of Canada.

"We will reassess things over the next few weeks," he concluded.

READ MORE: F1 champion issues brutal George Russell verdict: 'He's gone missing'

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