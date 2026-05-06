George Russell wants Mercedes review after Miami Grand Prix
George Russell wants Mercedes review after Miami Grand Prix
George Russell has been one-upped by team-mate Kimi Antonelli once again
F1 star George Russell has insisted Mercedes will be looking into things after the Miami Grand Prix, where he maintained he was at a disadvantage.
Russell started the new F1 regulations cycle as the title favourite, taking a win at the very first race of the season in Melbourne to lead the championship.
But at the following round in China, Antonelli got one back on his team-mate, kickstarting a run of performances that eventually saw him take over Russell's position at the top of the standings.
After the Japanese GP in March, Antonelli became the youngest championship leader in F1 history, and he has now gone from strength to strength thanks to a third consecutive win in Miami last weekend.
It wasn't plain sailing for the Silver Arrows after a five-week enforced pause from the calendar however, with reigning champions McLaren and rival team Red Bull having made significant improvements during the spring break.
After sprint qualifying on Friday in Miami, Antonelli even told media: "I think we’ve been struggling a little bit more this weekend than usual."
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton announces instant Ferrari change as champion sets out retirement terms
Russell: 'I've not forgotten how to drive'
Russell was quick to blame his gap to his teenage team-mate on the fact that his 'smooth, precise' driving style simply wasn't suited to the low-grip nature of the Miami F1 circuit.
But some including ex-F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya have called Russell out for using this as an excuse, suggesting instead that he could learn a thing or two from Antonelli.
Speaking straight after the race, the 28-year-old Mercedes driver told Sky Sports F1 that he hasn't lost his spark, instead suggesting that Mercedes must look further into their performance into Miami to figure out the issues.
Assessing his weekend, Russell said: "He [Antonelli] is a fantastic driver and has been exceptionally quick since day one. He's won all of the championships as a youngster.
"I've still got confidence in myself and have also been there. I've not forgotten how to drive. It's just a little bit of a tricky run but we are four races down, a long way to go and I think."
Russell's Miami GP weekend could have ended a lot worse if not for some last-lap chaos for Charles Leclerc, but even after a P4 finish at a race on what Russell referred to as a 'bogey track', the Silver Arrows star insisted Mercedes must review how further improvements can be made ahead of Canada.
"We will reassess things over the next few weeks," he concluded.
READ MORE: F1 champion issues brutal George Russell verdict: 'He's gone missing'
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
George Russell wants Mercedes review after Miami Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton scares F1 rival after Miami Grand Prix following rude gesture
Max Verstappen got 'lucky' at Miami GP - here's why
Toto Wolff at odds with drivers as F1 war rages off the track
Latest News
George Russell wants Mercedes review after Miami Grand Prix
- 12 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton scares F1 rival after Miami Grand Prix following rude gesture
- 56 minutes ago
Max Verstappen got 'lucky' at Miami GP - here's why
- 1 hour ago
Toto Wolff at odds with drivers as F1 war rages off the track
- 2 hours ago
F1 teams just did something the FIA weren't expecting - here's what it means
- 3 hours ago
F1 secure NEW '£1BILLION UK TV deal'
- Today 15:44
Most read
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
- 4 may
F1 stars under tax evasion investigation worth 'hundreds of millions'
- 21 april
London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
- 26 april
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Newey builds Red Bull rocket ship
- Yesterday 22:30
Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal
- 28 april
F1 star involved as sex escort scandal uncovered
- 21 april