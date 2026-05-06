George Russell Mercedes contract clause is ‘messing with his mind’

George Russell's Mercedes contract situation could be affecting his mindset as he fights Kimi Antonelli for the 2026 title, according to Juan Pablo Montoya.

Russell began the season as the obvious leader at Mercedes following Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move, but Antonelli has quickly changed the dynamic inside the team.

The Italian has emerged as a genuine title contender much earlier than many expected, leaving Russell with pressure on track and uncertainty off it.

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Montoya questions Russell mindset

Speaking on the BBC's Chequered Flag podcast, 1996 F1 champion Damon Hill and former Williams and McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya discussed Russell's battle with Antonelli at Mercedes.

“I think what George really needs to do is figure out how to match Kimi," Montoya said. "If he starts matching Kimi, Kimi will try to step even further to keep beating him. And I think mistakes can come.”

That is the opportunity Montoya believes Russell needs to create, but the Colombian also suggested the Brit may currently be focused on the wrong things.

Hill asked whether Russell’s issue was one of personality and mindset rather than outright ability, with Montoya making clear that he still believes the Brit has the pace to beat his team-mate.

“I think he’s quicker than Kimi,” Montoya said.

“Kimi is very good at hustling the hell out of the car, but George can put that ultimate lap and be very clean. But the problem is, I think he’s more concerned about all the noise with Kimi.

“Maybe just getting a one-year deal. His mindset is in the wrong place. When they give you a one-year deal they’re telling you we’re going to extend you, but we’re not sure about you.”

Verstappen to Mercedes speculation adds pressure

Russell's situation is made even more complicated by the continued speculation linking Max Verstappen with a move to Mercedes.

Verstappen's long-term Red Bull future has been one of the biggest talking points of the season, with Mercedes repeatedly floated as the obvious destination if the four-time champion ever decides to leave.

Contract uncertainty rarely exists in isolation. If Russell is already dealing with Antonelli's rise on one side of the garage, then the possibility of Mercedes keeping an eye on Verstappen only adds another layer to the conversation.

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