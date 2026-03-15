F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
The final result from the F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix
The second round of the 2026 F1 season has concluded and the final results for the Chinese Grand Prix have been officially confirmed by the FIA.
Don't worry Lewis Hamilton fans, you can rest easy knowing the seven-time champion has managed to cling onto his Shanghai race result, unlike he did in the aftermath of last year's Chinese GP.
F1's governing body have confirmed that Hamilton has held onto his first grand prix podium with Ferrari, with Kimi Antonelli also retaining his maiden grand prix win.
Antonelli's team-mate George Russell came home in second place, once again securing a Mercedes 1-2 for Toto Wolff's outfit, with the second Ferrari crossing the line in P4, with Charles Leclerc just missing out on a second grand prix podium of 2026.
Elsewhere, Max Verstappen was one of three drivers forced to retire from this year's Chinese GP as he continues to struggle with his new Red Bull machinery.
McLaren's driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were surprisingly forced to sit out of the race entirely after the papaya squad discovered two separate issues on the electrical side of their Mercedes power unit.
Gabriel Bortoleto and Alex Albon both also failed to make it to the start line, posting their first DNS' of the 2026 campaign.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton stars at Chinese Grand Prix, F1 winner left in tears
F1 Results: Chinese Grand Prix 2026
Here is the final classification from the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:33:15.607
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+5.515s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+25.267s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+28.894s
|5
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+57.268s
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+59.647s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1:20.588s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1:27.247s
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1 Lap
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1 Lap
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1 Lap
|12
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1 Lap
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+1 Lap
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1 Lap
|15
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+1 Lap
|NC
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|DNF
|NC
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|NC
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|NC
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|DNS
|NC
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|DNS
|NC
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|DNS
|NC
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|DNS
Fastest Lap: Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:35.275 on lap 52.
When is the next F1 race?
After a very fast turnaround following last weekend's season opener, fans and drivers can breathe easy for a moment given that there is now a week off until the third round of the championship.
The next race is not until Sunday, March 19 in Suzuka as the Japanese Grand Prix returns before a long break in April following confirmation from F1 that both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian gps have been cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
READ MORE: McLaren F1 disaster as both drivers out of Chinese Grand Prix before start
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