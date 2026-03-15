McLaren F1 disaster as both drivers out of Chinese Grand Prix before start

McLaren's indifferent start to the 2026 season took a disastrous turn at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday, with neither driver able to start.

Lando Norris didn't make it out of the pits and onto the grid before the pit lane exit closed, with the team citing electrical issues as engineers and mechanics buzzed around the papaya car.

As they fought to get the reigning champion's car ready to start from the pit lane, his team-mate Oscar Piastri was dramatically wheeled back into the pits with just minutes to go before lights out.

Neither car was able to make it out on track.

That marks two races out of two this season that Piastri has failed to even start, after hitting the wall hard on a reconnaissance lap last week in Melbourne.

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The pair were joined in failing to start the race by Gabriel Bortoleto and Alex Albon, also both stranded in their respective garages.

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McLaren found Piastri issue late

Sky Sports pundit Bernie Collins explained when Norris failed to make it out to the grid: "It's a pit-lane start whatever happens.

"They've now got themselves just over 25 minutes to ensure they've got to the bottom of the problem.

"It's not a quick fix to get any of that done. Now they are getting him back out of the car, disconnecting the boxes and whatever they have to do to resolve the issue to try and get him back in the car."

On their second car, McLaren said simply: "We also identified an issue on Oscar's car, which means we were unable to start the car from the grid. We have now returned the car to the garage to further investigate the issue there."

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