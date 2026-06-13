How US F1 fans can watch 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix for FREE

Get your free trial on Apple TV just in time for the Barcelona GP

The F1 2026 campaign has now entered its jam-packed European leg, which continues this weekend at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

On Sunday (June 14) the stars of this year's grid will head to the track in Catalonia for the first of two Spanish races this season at a track they know very well.

Having hosted the pre-season shakedown in January, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will now welcome the new era of cars and their drivers back for the seventh round of the championship, with Kimi Antonelli still firmly in the lead.

Article continues under video

The 19-year-old continues to make history having secured his fifth consecutive career grand prix victory in Monaco last time out, but will he have to fight off team-mate George Russell or any other drivers for the matter to make it six in a row?

Good news for fans planning to tune in, you can watch all the action unfold for FREE on Apple TV.

Apple TV is the new stateside rights holder for F1 in 2026, replacing ESPN in a five-year deal worth a staggering $750million.

ESPN typically took the Sky Sports broadcast feed for its own coverage until Apple outbid them for the new rights cycle, but viewers can now choose between the Sky Sports crew and the F1 TV feed, shown as the 'main' feed on Apple. There are also onboard cameras for all 22 cars, a data tracker and a track map to enjoy during the live sessions.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

Here's how you can get a free trial and watch the action unfold in Barcelona this weekend at no expense.

READ MORE: Dejected George Russell declares F1 title 'out of reach'

How to watch the Barcelona Grand Prix for free

Unsure if you're ready to fork out the money for Apple TV just yet? Why not use the Barcelona-Catalunya GP to give the streaming platform a test run?

Sign up here for a seven-day free trial and watch this weekend's race for nothing!

Please note if you purchase anything from a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Barcelona Grand Prix start time

The Barcelona GP starts at 3pm local time (CEST) on Sunday, June 14. That's 9am ET, 8am CT or 6am PT on Sunday if you are tuning in from the West Coast.

Where you can watch

The 2026 season is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro and Mac. It can also be viewed via popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others; Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices; Chromecast with Google TV; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; and at tv.apple.com.

How much does F1 cost on Apple TV?

The cost is $12.99 per month with that seven-day free trial available for new subscribers.

F1 presenters on Apple TV

On the 'main' F1 TV feed, presenter Laura Winter will be live from the paddock with former IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe, Lawrence Barretto, and Chris Medland. They'll be joined by former W Series race winner Alice Powell and presenter Ariana Bravo, all returning from 2025.

Alex Jacques will remain on race commentary alongside former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, with Ruth Buscombe, David Coulthard, Davide Valsecchi, Alex Brundle, and Sam Collins all contributing.

There are a couple of new additions as well – namely Juan Pablo Montoya (one of the very few drivers to win races in F1, IndyCar and NASCAR) and presenter Betty Glover.

F1 HEADLINES: Monaco Grand Prix result could change again as Mercedes call in the lawyers

Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

Related