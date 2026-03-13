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Max Verstappen, Red Bull, FIA, Australia, 2025

F1 News Today: George Russell issues ‘selfish’ verdict as FIA decision announced on Max Verstappen incident

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, FIA, Australia, 2025 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: George Russell issues ‘selfish’ verdict as FIA decision announced on Max Verstappen incident

The Silver Arrows are the team to beat at the Chinese Grand Prix

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has pointed the finger at a rival team for being 'selfish', as suggestions that they blocked the FIA from making a change to the new regulations have emerged.

Despite shining in his new W17 so far this season, Russell has exposed one Mercedes weakness, which the Silver Arrows rivals are keen to exploit.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA issue official verdict after Max Verstappen Chinese GP incident

F1 star Pierre Gasly has been handed an official FIA ruling following an incident involving four-time world champion Max Verstappen at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Verstappen was involved in an incident during SQ2 in which it appeared as though Alpine's Pierre Gasly - who qualified ahead of Verstappen in seventh - had blocked his path.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes shine

Red Bull put on a worrying display with four-time champion Max Verstappen in Shanghai on Friday as both he and Isack Hadjar appeared to struggle.

The energy drink giants were way off the pace at this weekend's Chinese GP and just missed out on an SQ2 exit, with Mercedes once again dominating the pack.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident

The FIA have confirmed a penalty verdict for Mercedes after one Silver Arrows star was involved in an incident at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

The Silver Arrows shone once again in Shanghai but young star Kimi Antonelli came too close for comfort to a costly penalty after an encounter on track with Lando Norris during Friday's sprint qualifying.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari fail Lewis Hamilton as new race engineer relationship tested at Chinese GP

If you thought the team radio stress was over for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton then you were wrong.

The 41-year-old continued to encounter teething issues at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, despite his former race engineer Riccardo Adami having been temporarily replaced with Carlo Santi at Ferrari for the first few rounds of 2026.

➡️ READ MORE

All or Nothing: Alonso tells Aston Martin fans they might be in for a shock at Chinese GP

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso just made a surprising admission about his struggling Aston Martin squad, and it could mean there might actually be some good news on the horizon.

The Spaniard picked up his first DNF of the season last weekend in Melbourne as Aston Martin's issues with their new Honda power unit continued to drag them down.

➡️ READ MORE

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