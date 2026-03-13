George Russell and Kimi Antonelli locked out the front row of the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race on Friday, continuing their early dominance of the F1 season.

The pair will be followed by Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton on the second row, but the reigning world champion could be bumped up to second if the stewards decide that Antonelli should be penalised for a possible impeding incident – ironically, on Norris – earlier in the session.

Ferrari's pace, with Hamilton splitting the McLarens and just three and a half tenths behind Antonelli, was markedly improved from practice earlier in the day. Interestingly, that coincided with the shelving of the team's experimental 'Macarena' read wing system, which was removed from the Scuderia's cars between sessions, ostensibly for reliability issues rather than performance.

Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, on the other hand, had an absolutely horrible time, barely making it through SQ2 by less than a tenth of a second before qualifying eighth and tenth respectively – with Verstappen one and three quarter seconds behind Russell's pole time.

Earlier in the session, both Cadillacs and both Aston Martins were eliminated in the bottom four places as expected, with Sergio Perez not even making it onto the track, but it is the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz who will be joining them sitting in the garage for the rest of the session, with their overweight car unable to make SQ2.

Cadillac confirmed at the start of the session that Perez wouldn't take part due to a fuel system issue, which had also kept him in the garage at the end of the earlier practice session.

Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results Position Driver Team Time 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:31.520 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.289s 3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.621s 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.641s 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.704s 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.008s 7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.368s 8 Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.734s 9 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.889s 10 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +2.203s 11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi ELIMINATED IN SQ2 12 Esteban Ocon Haas ELIMINATED IN SQ2 13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls ELIMINATED IN SQ2 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi ELIMINATED IN SQ2 15 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls ELIMINATED IN SQ2 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine ELIMINATED IN SQ2 17 Carlos Sainz Williams ELIMINATED IN SQ1 18 Alex Albon Williams ELIMINATED IN SQ1 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN SQ1 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN SQ1 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac ELIMINATED IN SQ1 22 Sergio Perez Cadillac ELIMINATED IN SQ1

Changes to F1 qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after SQ1 and SQ2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in SQ3.

Unlike in grand prix qualifying, where Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12, sprint qualifying timings are unchanged (12 minutes for SQ1, 10 for SQ2, eight for SQ3)

