Max Verstappen is pictured in front of a Chinese flag — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes penalty looms

Full results and times from qualifying for the sprint race in Shanghai

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli locked out the front row of the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race on Friday, continuing their early dominance of the F1 season.

The pair will be followed by Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton on the second row, but the reigning world champion could be bumped up to second if the stewards decide that Antonelli should be penalised for a possible impeding incident – ironically, on Norris – earlier in the session.

Ferrari's pace, with Hamilton splitting the McLarens and just three and a half tenths behind Antonelli, was markedly improved from practice earlier in the day. Interestingly, that coincided with the shelving of the team's experimental 'Macarena' read wing system, which was removed from the Scuderia's cars between sessions, ostensibly for reliability issues rather than performance.

Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, on the other hand, had an absolutely horrible time, barely making it through SQ2 by less than a tenth of a second before qualifying eighth and tenth respectively – with Verstappen one and three quarter seconds behind Russell's pole time.

Earlier in the session, both Cadillacs and both Aston Martins were eliminated in the bottom four places as expected, with Sergio Perez not even making it onto the track, but it is the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz who will be joining them sitting in the garage for the rest of the session, with their overweight car unable to make SQ2.

Cadillac confirmed at the start of the session that Perez wouldn't take part due to a fuel system issue, which had also kept him in the garage at the end of the earlier practice session.

READ MORE: F1 fans fume over TV broadcast change for 2026 season

Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedes1:31.520
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.289s
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.621s
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.641s
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.704s
6Charles LeclercFerrari+1.008s
7Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.368s
8Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.734s
9Oliver BearmanHaas+1.889s
10Isack HadjarRed Bull+2.203s
11Nico HulkenbergAudiELIMINATED IN SQ2
12Esteban OconHaasELIMINATED IN SQ2
13Liam LawsonRacing BullsELIMINATED IN SQ2
14Gabriel BortoletoAudiELIMINATED IN SQ2
15Arvid LindbladRacing BullsELIMINATED IN SQ2
16Franco ColapintoAlpineELIMINATED IN SQ2
17Carlos SainzWilliamsELIMINATED IN SQ1
18Alex AlbonWilliamsELIMINATED IN SQ1
19Fernando AlonsoAston MartinELIMINATED IN SQ1
20Lance StrollAston MartinELIMINATED IN SQ1
21Valtteri BottasCadillacELIMINATED IN SQ1
22Sergio PerezCadillacELIMINATED IN SQ1

Changes to F1 qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after SQ1 and SQ2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in SQ3.

Unlike in grand prix qualifying, where Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12, sprint qualifying timings are unchanged (12 minutes for SQ1, 10 for SQ2, eight for SQ3)

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin short on parts as Alonso preps for Chinese GP nightmare

