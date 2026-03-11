The first race of the 2026 season saw an unpopular new graphic rolled out

F1 fans have flocked to social media to share their disappointment after a new timing tower graphic was revealed at last weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The first round of the 2026 championship kicked off in Melbourne and saw plenty of discussion around some unpopular choices thanks to the new wave of regulations.

The chassis and power unit rules have been given the most comprehensive overhaul of the sport's modern history, much to the dislike of some of F1's biggest names.

Max Verstappen admitted last time out that he was 'emotionally drained' after driving the new machinery, with fellow champions Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris having previously shared concerns that fans were not going to understand the technical changes and abundance of new terminology.

But as the F1 broadcasters began their first attempt to explain the new rules to global viewers, many quickly spotted a change that hardly helped their understanding of the new battery and overtaking rules.

As the drivers took to Albert Park Circuit last weekend, the new TV timing tower graphic was revealed, where instead of the usual multiple decimal place timings used to demonstrate the gap between each driver and the gap to the leader, just a single decimal place was used.

Fans flooded various social media channels claiming that the lack of detail was 'dumbing down' the coverage of the sport, although the official reason for this change has not been divulged.

GPFans have contacted F1 for comment as to why the change was made.

F1's new timing tower simplifies the sport, but fans are divided by it

One fan took to social media platform 'X' to note the change, writing: "F1's new 1-decimal gap display isn't just dumbing down the data. It creates a rounding problem that actually matters.

"Overtake mode activates within a second of the car ahead. So is 0.950 shown as 1.0? Is 1.049 shown as 1.0? Drivers could look out of range when they're not, or in range when they're not.

"F1 measures in thousandths. Qualifying, lap times, photo finishes. The precision exists.

"Just use it."

Whilst it is true that F1 is a sport where every millisecond counts, plenty of fans took to the comments of the above post to argue that the timing tower doesn't round the gap between drivers, but instead truncates them.

In response, the same fan explained that this didn't solve the issue entirely, writing: "Turns out the numbers truncate, not round. So 0.900 and 0.999 are both displayed as 0.9. Solves the overtake issue, but still doesn't give the full picture. At least give us two decimals, F1."

As fans debated the options that F1 could look at moving forward, one wrote: "I'd be okay with 2 decimals. But one is not enough information to follow a grand prix closely," whilst another fan agreed with disliking the new graphic, posting: "One of the two things that annoyed me about that coverage. The other was the lack of focus on closer battles down the track."

A similar sentiment was shared by one Australian GP viewer on TikTok who claimed that the introduction of the singular decimal place had 'ruined' the graphics.

"They're trying to make it so easy for DTS fans," one user commented, referring to the hit Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive.

Since the first season of DtS aired back in 2019, the sport's popularity among the masses has soared under the watchful eye of F1 owners Liberty Media.

Whilst some fans may feel that simpler coverage is an insult to their intelligence, others argued they wouldn't want to be overwhelmed with information when watching a race weekend, a discussion which was also present in the comments section of the above posts.

In response to the conversation on 'X', one fan argued: "I like the simplified intervals, gives me quick information then i can turn back to the actual racing," whilst another wrote: "I think it's cleaner. I prefer that. Like, are you pretending to care about few hundreds of a second? Are you a track engineer or what?"

