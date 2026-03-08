F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
The full results from the 2026 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne
The first race of the 2026 F1 season, complete with those controversial new regulations, is in the books and the final results for the Australian Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA.
After an early tussle between George Russell and Charles Leclerc, Mercedes pitted during a virtual safety car and the Brit cruised to a race victory on the hard tyres.
Russell was followed in second by team-mate Kimi Antonelli, with Leclerc representing Ferrari on the podium in third.
Max Verstappen managed to convert a P20 start into a points finish, romping up to sixth by the time the chequered flag was waved, in a weekend of bitter disappointment at Red Bull.
New team-mate Isack Hadjar was forced to retire due to a technical failure, despite qualifying impressively in P3.
F1 RESULTS: Russell claims historic win after Piastri crash
F1 Results: Australian Grand Prix 2026
Here is the final classification from the 2026 Australian Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:23:06.801
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+2.974s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+15.519s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+16.144s
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+51.741s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+54.617s
|7
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1 lap
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1 lap
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1 lap
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1 lap
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1 lap
|12
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1 lap
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1 lap
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2 laps
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+2 laps
|16
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+3 laps
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+15 laps
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|DNF
|20
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|DNF
|21
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|DNS
|22
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|DNS
Fastest Lap: Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:22.091 on lap 43
When is the next F1 race?
We have a very fast turnaround after the season opener in Melbourne, with the next race coming next Sunday (March 15) in Shanghai as the Chinese Grand Prix takes centre stage.
READ MORE: Piastri crashes out of F1 Australian Grand Prix BEFORE the formation lap
