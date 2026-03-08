close global

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied

The full results from the 2026 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The first race of the 2026 F1 season, complete with those controversial new regulations, is in the books and the final results for the Australian Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA.

After an early tussle between George Russell and Charles Leclerc, Mercedes pitted during a virtual safety car and the Brit cruised to a race victory on the hard tyres.

Russell was followed in second by team-mate Kimi Antonelli, with Leclerc representing Ferrari on the podium in third.

Max Verstappen managed to convert a P20 start into a points finish, romping up to sixth by the time the chequered flag was waved, in a weekend of bitter disappointment at Red Bull.

New team-mate Isack Hadjar was forced to retire due to a technical failure, despite qualifying impressively in P3.

F1 RESULTS: Russell claims historic win after Piastri crash

F1 Results: Australian Grand Prix 2026

Here is the final classification from the 2026 Australian Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA.

2026 Australian Grand Prix results - final classification
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedes1:23:06.801
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+2.974s
3Charles LeclercFerrari+15.519s
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+16.144s
5Lando NorrisMcLaren+51.741s
6Max VerstappenRed Bull+54.617s
7Oliver BearmanHaas+1 lap
8Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+1 lap
9Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1 lap
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1 lap
11Esteban OconHaas+1 lap
12Alex AlbonWilliams+1 lap
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1 lap
14Franco ColapintoAlpine+2 laps
15Carlos SainzWilliams+2 laps
16Sergio PerezCadillac+3 laps
17Lance StrollAston Martin+15 laps
18Fernando AlonsoAston MartinDNF
19Valtteri BottasCadillacDNF
20Isack HadjarRed BullDNF
21Oscar PiastriMcLarenDNS
22Nico HulkenbergAudiDNS

Fastest Lap: Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:22.091 on lap 43

When is the next F1 race?

We have a very fast turnaround after the season opener in Melbourne, with the next race coming next Sunday (March 15) in Shanghai as the Chinese Grand Prix takes centre stage.

READ MORE: Piastri crashes out of F1 Australian Grand Prix BEFORE the formation lap

F1 news

