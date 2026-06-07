F1 champion Lando Norris suffers Monaco curse
F1 champion Lando Norris suffers Monaco curse
Norris' season went from bad to worse in Monaco
The reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris became the latest victim of the Monaco Grand Prix curse on Sunday after a dismal afternoon.
Norris has had a disappointing start to 2026, sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship without a grand prix victory to his name.
But McLaren had looked to have improved in recent races, giving 2025 champion Norris a chance of claiming podiums.
We all should have known, however, that the Brit would not get a shot at a good Monaco Grand Prix.
Norris won the Monaco GP last year, but we have not had a repeat winner around the principality since Nico Rosberg won it three times consecutively in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
Since then, only two drivers have won the race more than once - Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen - but nobody has won in consecutive years.
Sure enough, on lap 45, Norris had to retire from the race, with a battery issue, marking his third DNF this season, and second in a row, confirming the curse.
Kimi Antonelli will be on high alert this time next year, after claiming a brilliant pole position-race victory double this weekend in Monaco.
F1 RESULTS: Monaco GP race times and positions
Norris' meek title defence
After winning the title last year with seven grand prix victories, Norris' only success in 2026 was during the Miami GP sprint race.
Norris has only actually claimed one grand prix podium all season so far, and that leaves him with just 58 points from the opening six grand prix weekends of the year.
It wouldn't be a stretch to suggest that his chances of retaining his world champion crown are over already, with the Brit now 98 points behind championship leader Antonelli.
READ MORE: F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to new king Lando Norris
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