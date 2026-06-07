close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lando Norris, McLaren, Bahrain, 2026

F1 champion Lando Norris suffers Monaco curse

Lando Norris, McLaren, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 champion Lando Norris suffers Monaco curse

Norris' season went from bad to worse in Monaco

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris became the latest victim of the Monaco Grand Prix curse on Sunday after a dismal afternoon.

Norris has had a disappointing start to 2026, sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship without a grand prix victory to his name.

But McLaren had looked to have improved in recent races, giving 2025 champion Norris a chance of claiming podiums.

We all should have known, however, that the Brit would not get a shot at a good Monaco Grand Prix.

Norris won the Monaco GP last year, but we have not had a repeat winner around the principality since Nico Rosberg won it three times consecutively in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Since then, only two drivers have won the race more than once - Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen - but nobody has won in consecutive years.

Sure enough, on lap 45, Norris had to retire from the race, with a battery issue, marking his third DNF this season, and second in a row, confirming the curse.

Kimi Antonelli will be on high alert this time next year, after claiming a brilliant pole position-race victory double this weekend in Monaco.

F1 RESULTS: Monaco GP race times and positions

Norris' meek title defence

After winning the title last year with seven grand prix victories, Norris' only success in 2026 was during the Miami GP sprint race.

Norris has only actually claimed one grand prix podium all season so far, and that leaves him with just 58 points from the opening six grand prix weekends of the year.

It wouldn't be a stretch to suggest that his chances of retaining his world champion crown are over already, with the Brit now 98 points behind championship leader Antonelli.

READ MORE: F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to new king Lando Norris

Related

F1 McLaren Lando Norris Monaco Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lewis Hamilton blows a kiss to Kim Kardashian as F1 star basks in Monaco Grand Prix glory

Lewis Hamilton blows a kiss to Kim Kardashian as F1 star basks in Monaco Grand Prix glory

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Ferrari fill key Hamilton role

F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Ferrari fill key Hamilton role

  • 3 hours ago
Monaco Grand Prix farce as F1 track breaks up and stops race

Monaco Grand Prix farce as F1 track breaks up and stops race

  • Yesterday 19:13
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton verdict after Monaco Grand Prix investigation

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton verdict after Monaco Grand Prix investigation

  • Yesterday 18:11
Youngest Monaco Grand Prix winners: All-time list as Antonelli smashes Lewis Hamilton record

Youngest Monaco Grand Prix winners: All-time list as Antonelli smashes Lewis Hamilton record

  • Yesterday 17:59

Just in

7-6
Lewis Hamilton blows a kiss to Kim Kardashian as F1 star basks in Monaco Grand Prix glory
7-6
When is the next F1 race? Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix schedule and details for 2026
7-6
F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
7-6
F1 team plead with FIA for review after lost Monaco Grand Prix podium
7-6
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Ferrari fill key Hamilton role
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton blows a kiss to Kim Kardashian as F1 star basks in Monaco Grand Prix glory Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton blows a kiss to Kim Kardashian as F1 star basks in Monaco Grand Prix glory

1 hour ago
F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

2 hours ago
F1 team plead with FIA for review after lost Monaco Grand Prix podium Monaco Grand Prix

F1 team plead with FIA for review after lost Monaco Grand Prix podium

3 hours ago
Aston Martin snatch first F1 point of 2026 after FIA confirm late Monaco GP penalty Monaco Grand Prix

Aston Martin snatch first F1 point of 2026 after FIA confirm late Monaco GP penalty

3 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x