Lewis Hamilton in front of the Australian flag

F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix positions and times for 2026 season opener in Melbourne

Lewis Hamilton in front of the Australian flag — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix positions and times for 2026 season opener in Melbourne

The full F1 results and times from the 2026 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The 2026 F1 season really gets under way today (Sunday March 8) with the Australian Grand Prix, and we will have full results and times from Albert Park.

Lights out for the first race of the 2026 season is set for 3pm local time (AEDT) on Sunday (4am in the UK and 11pm Saturday EST in the US) and expectation is high as the sport's sweeping new regulations come into force.

Mercedes proved everyone's fears to be correct on Saturday after George Russell and Kimi Antonelli secured a 1-2 and locked out the front row in Qualifying.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar set the third fastest time, but alarmingly was seven tenths of second behind Russell's pole position time.

Max Verstappen on the other hand, failed to get out of Q1 after the rear axle of his Red Bull locked and he crashed into the barriers. He will start the 2026 Australian Grand Prix P20.

F1 Race Results: Australian Grand Prix 2026

The full results and times for the 2026 Australian GP will be published as soon as they are officially in the books:

Australian Grand Prix results
Position Driver Team Time
1TBCTBCTBC
2TBCTBCTBC
3TBCTBCTBC
4TBCTBCTBC
5TBCTBCTBC
6TBCTBCTBC
7TBCTBCTBC
8TBCTBCTBC
9TBCTBCTBC
10TBCTBCTBC
11TBCTBCTBC
12TBCTBCTBC
13TBCTBCTBC
14TBCTBCTBC
15TBCTBCTBC
16TBCTBCTBC
17TBCTBCTBC
18TBCTBCTBC
19TBCTBCTBC
20TBCTBCTBC
21TBCTBCTBC
22TBCTBCTBC

F1 Race Times - 2026 Australian Grand Prix

Lights out for the F1 2026 Australian GP takes place today (Sunday, March 8) at 15:00 local time (AEDT), which is 04:00 GMT.

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, March 8, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (AEDT)15:00 Sunday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)04:00 Sunday
Central European Time (CET)05:00 Sunday
United States (ET)23:00 Saturday
United States (CT)22:00 Saturday
United States (PT)20:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)01:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST)12:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)14:30 Sunday
Mexico (CST)22:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)13:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)06:00 Sunday
Egypt (EET)06:00 Sunday
China (CST)12:00 Sunday
India (IST)09:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)12:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)07:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)08:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)07:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
*AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* F1 fans in Australia can watch a FREE live stream of every session at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix thanks to coverage on Network Ten.

* F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

