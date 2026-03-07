F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix positions and times for 2026 season opener in Melbourne
The full F1 results and times from the 2026 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park
The 2026 F1 season really gets under way today (Sunday March 8) with the Australian Grand Prix, and we will have full results and times from Albert Park.
Lights out for the first race of the 2026 season is set for 3pm local time (AEDT) on Sunday (4am in the UK and 11pm Saturday EST in the US) and expectation is high as the sport's sweeping new regulations come into force.
Mercedes proved everyone's fears to be correct on Saturday after George Russell and Kimi Antonelli secured a 1-2 and locked out the front row in Qualifying.
Red Bull's Isack Hadjar set the third fastest time, but alarmingly was seven tenths of second behind Russell's pole position time.
Max Verstappen on the other hand, failed to get out of Q1 after the rear axle of his Red Bull locked and he crashed into the barriers. He will start the 2026 Australian Grand Prix P20.
F1 Race Results: Australian Grand Prix 2026
The full results and times for the 2026 Australian GP will be published as soon as they are officially in the books:
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|2
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|3
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|4
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|5
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|6
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|7
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|9
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|10
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|11
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|13
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|14
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|15
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|16
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|17
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|18
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|19
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|20
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|21
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|22
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
F1 Race Times - 2026 Australian Grand Prix
Lights out for the F1 2026 Australian GP takes place today (Sunday, March 8) at 15:00 local time (AEDT), which is 04:00 GMT.
Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:
Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Race - Sunday, March 8, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AEDT)
|15:00 Sunday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|04:00 Sunday
|Central European Time (CET)
|05:00 Sunday
|United States (ET)
|23:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|22:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|20:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|01:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|12:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|14:30 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|22:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|13:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|06:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EET)
|06:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|12:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|09:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|12:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|07:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|08:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|07:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|*Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* F1 fans in Australia can watch a FREE live stream of every session at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix thanks to coverage on Network Ten.
* F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
