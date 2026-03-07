F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix positions and times for 2026 season opener in Melbourne

The full F1 results and times from the 2026 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park

The 2026 F1 season really gets under way today (Sunday March 8) with the Australian Grand Prix, and we will have full results and times from Albert Park.

Lights out for the first race of the 2026 season is set for 3pm local time (AEDT) on Sunday (4am in the UK and 11pm Saturday EST in the US) and expectation is high as the sport's sweeping new regulations come into force.

Mercedes proved everyone's fears to be correct on Saturday after George Russell and Kimi Antonelli secured a 1-2 and locked out the front row in Qualifying.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar set the third fastest time, but alarmingly was seven tenths of second behind Russell's pole position time.

Max Verstappen on the other hand, failed to get out of Q1 after the rear axle of his Red Bull locked and he crashed into the barriers. He will start the 2026 Australian Grand Prix P20.

F1 Race Results: Australian Grand Prix 2026

The full results and times for the 2026 Australian GP will be published as soon as they are officially in the books:

Australian Grand Prix results Position Driver Team Time 1 TBC TBC TBC 2 TBC TBC TBC 3 TBC TBC TBC 4 TBC TBC TBC 5 TBC TBC TBC 6 TBC TBC TBC 7 TBC TBC TBC 8 TBC TBC TBC 9 TBC TBC TBC 10 TBC TBC TBC 11 TBC TBC TBC 12 TBC TBC TBC 13 TBC TBC TBC 14 TBC TBC TBC 15 TBC TBC TBC 16 TBC TBC TBC 17 TBC TBC TBC 18 TBC TBC TBC 19 TBC TBC TBC 20 TBC TBC TBC 21 TBC TBC TBC 22 TBC TBC TBC

F1 Race Times - 2026 Australian Grand Prix

Lights out for the F1 2026 Australian GP takes place today (Sunday, March 8) at 15:00 local time (AEDT), which is 04:00 GMT.

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, March 8, 2026

Location Time Local time (AEDT) 15:00 Sunday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 04:00 Sunday Central European Time (CET) 05:00 Sunday United States (ET) 23:00 Saturday United States (CT) 22:00 Saturday United States (PT) 20:00 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 01:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 12:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 14:30 Sunday Mexico (CST) 22:00 Saturday Japan (JST) 13:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 06:00 Sunday Egypt (EET) 06:00 Sunday China (CST) 12:00 Sunday India (IST) 09:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 12:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 07:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 08:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 07:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN *Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* F1 fans in Australia can watch a FREE live stream of every session at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix thanks to coverage on Network Ten.

* F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

