F1 News Today: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn
F1 News Today: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn
All the latest breaking F1 news from the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne
The FIA has announced a bizarre F1 rules flip-flop ahead of Saturday's action at the Australian Grand Prix.
It was announced early on Saturday that one of the five zones where 'straight mode' could be activated at the track would be removed after feedback from some teams, with the FIA's single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis calling the move a 'safety issue'.
However, barely an hour later, that decision was reversed after feedback from teams and drivers.
➡️ READ MORE
Aston Martin in crisis: Newey unleashes Honda fury and reveals the shocking truth
An exasperated Adrian Newey has revealed all on F1 engine supplier Honda as Aston Martin's crisis deepens at the Australian Grand Prix.
Newey unloaded all the detail on how his team's 2026 season has been derailed already by major issues with their car's power unit.
It was a quite incredible press conference, and the details provided a sorry timeline of events leading to a major embarrassment in Melbourne.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton F1 nightmare returns just one day into 2026 season
Lewis Hamilton immediately faced a familiar problem when the F1 season-opening Australian Grand Prix got under way in Melbourne.
Much about Hamilton suggests he has banished the demons of 2025, from a fighting statement on social media where he claimed he 'lost his way', to his belief the 'winning mentality' has returned to Ferrari.
While early sessions indicate newfound pace for Ferrari and Hamilton, one major weakness persists in the seven-time champion's arsenal.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton's new race engineer spotted in Melbourne
Lewis Hamilton's next race engineer has finally joined up with Ferrari for the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, after several weeks of speculation.
Cedric Michel-Grosjean is the man in question, being parachuted in from McLaren and now out of his mandatory period of gardening leave.
➡️ READ MORE
Aston Martin down to just TWO batteries as fears gross team could miss Australian Grand Prix
The Aston Martin F1 team have reached a new low as they are running out of both time and parts ahead of the first race of the 2026 championship - the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
The F1 team led by design genius Adrian Newey have been at the heart of the headlines ahead of this weekend's race at Albert Park for all the wrong reasons as they continue to struggle with their new Honda power unit.
As the countdown to Sunday's season opener ramps up, there is a new fear surrounding the team.
➡️ READ MORE
Danica Patrick reveals reasons for Sky Sports F1 split
Controversial F1 pundit Danica Patrick has revealed why she left her job with Sky Sports ahead of the new 2026 season.
The broadcaster revealed their full commentary and pundit lineup on Wednesday, with the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver conspicuous by her absence.
She has now gone public with how the split happened, and who made the call.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Results Today: Russell unleashes TRUE Mercedes pace as Hamilton blown away at Australian GP
- Today 04:04
Aston Martin F1 crisis: Adrian Newey unleashes Honda fury and reveals the shocking truth
- Yesterday 13:50
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered
F1 Qualifying explained: The new rules for 2026
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams
F1 Explained: What is the 107% rule and will it KO Aston Martin at Australian Grand Prix?
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen CRASHES OUT of Australian Grand Prix qualifying
- 2 hours ago
Aston Martin issue official statement after Lance Stroll misses qualifying
- 19 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes in race against time to fix F1 car after HUGE Australian GP crash
- 3 hours ago
Aston Martin crisis spirals AGAIN as Lance Stroll sits out entire day at Australian Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Most read
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams
- Yesterday 08:30
Sky F1 presenter confirms TV return after surgery which included having voice box removed
- 2 march
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton shocked as Christian Horner reveals Toto Wolff message
- 2 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- Today 07:25