Danica Patrick reveals reasons for Sky Sports F1 split
Danica Patrick reveals reasons for Sky Sports F1 split
The US pundit has opened up about her split from the UK broadcaster
Controversial F1 pundit Danica Patrick has revealed why she left her job with Sky Sports ahead of the new 2026 season.
The broadcaster revealed their full commentary and pundit lineup on Wednesday, with the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver conspicuous by her absence.
Patrick's sharp turn into hard-line conservatism in recent years had some speculating that her increasingly controversial views had been the reason behind her departure after five years with Sky, but she told the AP this week that the choice had been her own.
She called the role 'more work than being a driver' in many ways, adding that she had made the call to Sky chiefs at the end of the 2025 season to end their association, to make more time for 'other projects and interests'.
F1 HEADLINES: Newey to face the music as FIA announce Australian Grand Prix U-turn
Patrick: I learned a lot about F1
“I called after the season last year and just said it was time for me to move on," she revealed. "I felt like I had taken in a great experience in F1 and was ready to have more time for other projects and interests.
“I am building a new company. I am also new to a couple of boards with big plans, and very busy punishing myself by learning new sports like tennis, golf, and skiing.”
On the eve of the new season, Patrick said: “I had an amazing time with the Sky Sports team. They were the reason I did it for so long. It was a lot of work – more than being a driver in many ways during a race weekend – especially in terms of time commitment at the track. However, as a group, we made it fun. I also learned a lot about F1 and the drivers and became a much bigger fan, so that was fun too.
“The sport of F1 is very entertaining. My favorite part is the team principals. They understand the assignment of good television while obviously being incredible at running race teams.”
READ MORE: Sky Sports F1 announce 2026 lineup and Danica Patrick is out
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Where is Christian Horner? Australian Grand Prix goes ahead without former F1 Red Bull boss
- 3 hours ago
Aston Martin F1 crisis: Adrian Newey unleashes Honda fury and reveals the shocking truth
- Today 13:50
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered
Aston Martin F1 crisis: Adrian Newey unleashes Honda fury and reveals the shocking truth
F1 Results Today: Mercedes fight back as Lewis Hamilton impresses for Ferrari
F1 Explained: What is the 107% rule and will it KO Aston Martin at Australian Grand Prix?
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Today: Australian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 59 minutes ago
Danica Patrick reveals reasons for Sky Sports F1 split
- 1 hour ago
Aston Martin have a genius trick to overcome F1 car's bad vibrations
- 2 hours ago
Where is Christian Horner? Australian Grand Prix goes ahead without former F1 Red Bull boss
- 3 hours ago
F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered
- Today 14:46
Aston Martin F1 crisis: Adrian Newey unleashes Honda fury and reveals the shocking truth
- Today 13:50
Most read
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- Yesterday 01:45
Sky F1 presenter confirms TV return after surgery which included having voice box removed
- 2 march
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton shocked as Christian Horner reveals Toto Wolff message
- 2 march
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues warning over ‘real test’ as Ferrari fumble could cost 2026 title
- 28 february
Best F1 Fantasy 2026 Team Names: Funny names and puns for the new season
- 24 february