Sky Sports F1 pundit and former racing driver Danica Patrick will no longer present coverage with the UK broadcaster from the 2026 season.

Patrick first joined Sky's lineup of pundits and commentators at the 2021 United States Grand Prix, following a successful career in American open wheel racing.

The 43-year-old has experience as a studio analyst for NBC's coverage of the Indianapolis 500, and also provided commentary for Superstar Racing Experience events (SRX) on CBS and rounds of the NASCAR Cup Series for Fox.

Now, GPFans understands that Patrick will no longer provide insight and coverage with the UK broadcaster in 2026.

Patrick will leave after five years and will instead focus her attention on new projects.

ALBERT PARK: Your essential guide to the Australian Grand Prix track

Sky Sports F1 star returns for 2026

Elsewhere, Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham confirmed her return to the screen for 2026, after undergoing neck surgery in November last year which forced her to miss the rest of the 2025 season.

Pinkham revealed that she underwent an anterior discectomy and has endured a 'difficult five months of rehab'. However, she confirmed on her social media that she has been given the all clear to do long hauls again and will return with Sky in Japan.

Sky Sports confirmed their official lineup for 2026, with no new faces being brought in to replace Patrick, but nonetheless still boasting a strong lineup of pundits, commentators and analysts for the upcoming season.

Martin Brundle, Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Jacques Villeneuve, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins, Karun Chandhok, Jamie Chadwick and Anthony Davidson will all return as Sky's resident experts.

Presenters Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham, Ted Kravitz, Rachel Brookes and Craig Slater will also resume their duties in 2026, while the commentary booth will once again belong to David Croft and Harry Benjamin.

Sky Sports also shared their brand new titles for the 2026 season on their social media, featuring Tate McRae's song from F1 'Just Keep Watching'.

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

Related