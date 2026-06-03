According to former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton’s resurgence at Ferrari is shaping up to be an intriguing development as the season progresses.

Schumacher claims that the seven time world champion has finally found a connection with his car, allowing him to perform at his best, a sentiment he shared on the Backstage Boxengasse Podcast.

After a challenging performance in Miami, Hamilton demonstrated his true potential in Canada by securing a second-place finish.

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This result, the best he’s achieved for the Italian team so far, has narrowed the championship gap with team-mate Charles Leclerc to just three points. In Montreal, Schumacher saw Hamilton’s game change completely as everything finally seemed to click.

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Hamilton regains confidence

“It's a classic scenario,” Schumacher remarked about the veteran’s ups and downs. “He was in top form in the penultimate race, but then had some car troubles in Miami and fell behind all weekend.” In Canada, however, the situation was entirely different. “He felt great both on the circuit and with the car,” the former Williams star explained.

The relief was palpable after the race. “You could see how happy he was, almost as if he’d just won. And I can completely understand that feeling. After Miami, he was nowhere near satisfied. So, I’m really happy for him.”

Difficult weekend for Leclerc

While Hamilton was on the rise, Charles Leclerc experienced a tough weekend, struggling to seem relaxed and find his rhythm. “Leclerc appeared tense throughout, which is a clear sign of how quickly things can change in these races,” observed Schumacher. “He just couldn’t get comfortable in the car, while Lewis executed a flawless performance.”

Unfavourable weather didn’t help either. “Somehow, he couldn’t settle on the right setup and even ended up pushing the car too hard,” Schumacher continued. “That kind of tension was evident, much like what Hamilton went through in Miami. Certain circuits simply bring out these issues.”

Opportunities in Monaco

With the Monaco Grand Prix on the horizon, Schumacher believes there’s every chance the Ferrari driver could climb even higher on the podium this season. However, he also noted that the dynamics on the grid remain uncertain, especially since rival McLaren didn’t deliver an optimal performance in Canada.

“There’s a possibility he could even secure another win, depending on how well the car and driver gel,” he added. “But don’t forget McLaren is always a factor to reckon with.”

Schumacher felt that the team from Woking didn’t fully capitalise on their car’s potential. “They made some poor decisions over the weekend, which makes it hard to say if Ferrari and Hamilton would have finished second had both McLarens been fully in the mix,” he added.

Despite these challenges, the German sees plenty of opportunities for Ferrari on the streets of Monaco. “Monaco is all about traction and handling over curbs, areas where the Ferrari really shines,” Schumacher emphasised.

“They’re definitely in contention for the win. Hamilton, in particular, feels very comfortable on this circuit; both he and the car clearly love it. However, Leclerc has also been exceptionally strong in Monaco in the past, so it will be fascinating to see which of them comes out on top.”

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