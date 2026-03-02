Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham has confirmed she is set to return to our screens in the coming weeks, following a difficult end to 2025.

Pinkham has become a fixture on Sky Sports F1's coverage of the sport since they gained rights to show it in the UK for the 2012 season.

She has also been a presenter of the F1 Show since 2013, too, while the Brit also made an appearance in the F1 movie last year, the blockbuster film which was nominated for four Oscars.

However, in November last year, Pinkham revealed on Instagram (WARNING: graphic content) that she had undergone neck surgery, which had put her out of action, and that she would miss the rest of the season having originally meant to have been on Sky Sports' coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Speaking on the MidPoint podcast with Gabby Logan, Pinkham revealed the extent of the surgery, revealing that she could have lost her ability to speak: "I did have degenerative discs in my neck," she said. "So what they've done is an anterior discectomy…they have to actually take your voice box out…you have to sign something to say you might lose your voice!"

Now, in an update on her condition to Instagram followers, Pinkham has revealed that she will soon be making a return to the F1 paddock.

"It has been a long and, if I'm completely honest, quite difficult five months of rehab since my neck surgery, but I am really happy to say that I have been given the all clear to do long hauls again and my first that I'll be presenting for Sky F1 this year is Japan," Pinkham revealed.

She continued: "You may remember that I suggested helping me think of a name for my scar, which sounds a bit weird when I say that now, but I haven't forgotten, and I've got a bit of merch to send the winning name."

The next video on her Instagram page then showed Carlos Sainz revealing that the winning name of Pinkham's scar was "of course, Scarlos Sainz," and that the person who came up with the name would be receiving Williams merchandise.

F1 2026 Regulations: What are the new qualifying rules?

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

The 2026 F1 season gets underway on Friday, March 6, at the Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

FP1 will mark the first session of the season at 12:30pm local time (1:30am GMT), while qualifying will get underway on Saturday, March 7 at 4pm local time (5am GMT). Lights out for the first grand prix of the year is at 3pm local time (4am GMT).

F1 then heads to China later in March, before finishing off the month with the Japanese GP at the Suzuka International Circuit.

That is the first race that Pinkham will be at, before likely rotating throughout the year as all the Sky Sports presenters and pundits tend to do.

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 Season Preview: Verstappen and Ford could pull off a miracle

Related