The F1 movie has picked up four Oscar nominations - including one for Best Picture - after the contenders for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday.

At 1.30pm UK time (5.30am in Los Angeles) nominations were officially confirmed for nine of the 24 categories, with the other 15 categories being made public 11 minutes later.

And the Joseph Kosinski epic, starring Brad Pitt and with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton as a producer, has nominations in four categories - including the most prestigious of all, Best Picture. It will face off with other acclaimed hits including ‘Marty Supreme’, Frankenstein’, ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Sinners’.

The movie, which cost a reported $300million to make, was the first real foray into F1 by Apple, and the tech giant has followed up by spending $750million to acquire US broadcast rights for the sport for the next five years.

After being released in cinemas in late June 2025, the movie grossed just over $631million - making it the ninth biggest box office hit of the year.

The F1 movie Oscar nominations in full

So the following categories are where the F1 movie has been handed nominations:

Best Picture

Not surprisingly the competition is red-hot for the biggest prize of the year, and ‘F1’ will face off with ‘Bugonia’, Frankenstein’, ‘Hamnet’, ‘Marty Supreme’, ‘One Battle After Another’, ‘The Secret Agent’, ‘Sentimental Value’, ‘Sinners’ and ‘Train Dreams’.

Film Editing

In this category it is ‘F1’ vs ‘Marty Supreme’, One Battle After Another’, ‘Sentimental Value’ and ‘Sinners’.

Sound

The competition for ‘F1’ here will be ‘Frankenstein’, ‘One Battle After Another’, ‘Sinners’ and ‘Sirât’.

Visual effects

‘F1’ will be up against ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’, ‘The Lost Bus’, ‘Sinners’ and Avatar: Fire and Ash

When are the Oscars in 2026?

The big date for your calendars is Sunday March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Related