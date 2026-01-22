close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton stand in front of an edited cracked Ferrari badge

Ferrari F1 2026 car launch: Start time and watch the big reveal LIVE

Ferrari F1 2026 car launch: Start time and watch the big reveal LIVE

Graham Shaw
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton stand in front of an edited cracked Ferrari badge

No F1 car launch in 2026 will be monitored more closely than that of Ferrari, and the waiting is almost over as the Scuderia prepares to take the wraps of its new SF-26.

On Friday morning (January 23), in the hallowed surroundings of Fiorano (next to team HQ at Maranello), the Italian giants will properly kick off Year 2 of the Lewis Hamilton Project.

The seven-time world champion, now 41 years of age, suffered a miserable first year at Ferrari, finishing only sixth in the Drivers’ standings, some 267 points behind eventual champion Lando Norris.

2026 will also be a pivotal year for Hamilton’s team-mate, the brilliant Monegasque Charles Leclerc. He will expect his team in red to finally give him a car capable of challenging for race wins and championships.

Here is all we know about the upcoming Ferrari launch - and importantly how you can follow it live.

F1 TESTING 2026: Key dates, times and how to watch live

When is the Ferrari F1 2026 car launch?

The big reveal will take place on Friday January 23, 2026, with a scheduled start time of 10.29am UK time. That is 11.29am local time in Maranello, 5.29am on the East Coast of the United States and 2.29am Pacific Time on the West Coast.

How to watch live

You can watch the Ferrari car launch right here on GPFans - we have embedded the live stream below so you can enjoy every moment live:

Alternatively you will be able to watch all the action live on Ferrari’s social channels, as well as on YouTube.

Ferrari 2026 F1 Schedule

After the big car reveal, Ferrari move on to three different periods of pre-season testing, starting with five days in Barcelona next week (January 26-30, behind closed doors).

After that we have two periods of testing in Bahrain - between February 11-13 inclusive and then February 18-20 inclusive.

Then of course we get down to the real thing, starting with the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Practice begins on Friday March 6 with the race proper on Sunday March 8.

What are the odds that Ferrari can win in 2026?

Right now, the odds for success at Maranello in 2026 are not very good.

The oddsmakers obviously have their view and they make the Scuderia 9/1 third favourites to become Constructors’ champions in 2026. I n terms of the drivers, Charles Leclerc is 20/1 to claim a first world title with Hamilton a distant 33/1 shot to win his eighth. That gives Lewis just a 2.9% implied win probability.

When are the other F1 team launches?

We have 11 teams in 2026, with Audi replacing Sauber and Cadillac joining as the totally new entity on the grid.

The schedule looks like this, with Ferrari of course up next on Friday:

When are the F1 2026 car launches?
Team Location Date How to watch
Red Bull Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
Racing Bulls Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
Haas Online January 19 Haas F1 website and social pages
Audi Berlin, Germany January 20 YouTube, Audi social channels
Ferrari Maranello, Italy January 23 YouTube, Ferrari social media pages
Alpine Barcelona, Spain January 23 YouTube, Alpine social media pages
Mercedes Online February 2 Mercedes social channels
Williams Grove February 3 TBC
Cadillac Santa Clara, USA February 8 Cadillac F1 website, YouTube
Aston Martin TBC February 9 TBC
McLaren Bahrain and Online February 9 TBC

READ MORE: F1 movie gets FOUR Oscars nominations

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Charles Leclerc

Latest News

F1 star confirms team tracked him during rival contract talks
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star confirms team tracked him during rival contract talks

  • 24 minutes ago
Schumacher claims Wolff and Verstappen doomed to fail at Mercedes
F1 News & Gossip

Schumacher claims Wolff and Verstappen doomed to fail at Mercedes

  • 1 hour ago
Ferrari F1 2026 car launch: Start time and watch the big reveal LIVE
Ferrari F1

Ferrari F1 2026 car launch: Start time and watch the big reveal LIVE

  • 1 hour ago
FIA boss looking to avoid F1 court case over alleged engine loophole
FIA News

FIA boss looking to avoid F1 court case over alleged engine loophole

  • 2 hours ago
Cadillac F1 team banned from using Formula 1 name
Cadillac

Cadillac F1 team banned from using Formula 1 name

  • 3 hours ago
McLaren to skip F1 testing
McLaren

McLaren to skip F1 testing

  • Today 18:51
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton gets new race engineer after Ferrari split
20.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton gets new race engineer after Ferrari split

  • 20 january
 'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers
15.000+ views

'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers

  • 17 january
 Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
10.000+ views

Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE

  • 16 january
 Audi F1 2026 car launch today: Watch the big reveal LIVE NOW
10.000+ views

Audi F1 2026 car launch today: Watch the big reveal LIVE NOW

  • 20 january
 Ferrari announce F1 driver exit
7.500+ views

Ferrari announce F1 driver exit

  • 2 january
 F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
7.500+ views

F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

  • 16 january

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x