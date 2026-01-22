Ferrari F1 2026 car launch: Start time and watch the big reveal LIVE
No F1 car launch in 2026 will be monitored more closely than that of Ferrari, and the waiting is almost over as the Scuderia prepares to take the wraps of its new SF-26.
On Friday morning (January 23), in the hallowed surroundings of Fiorano (next to team HQ at Maranello), the Italian giants will properly kick off Year 2 of the Lewis Hamilton Project.
The seven-time world champion, now 41 years of age, suffered a miserable first year at Ferrari, finishing only sixth in the Drivers’ standings, some 267 points behind eventual champion Lando Norris.
2026 will also be a pivotal year for Hamilton’s team-mate, the brilliant Monegasque Charles Leclerc. He will expect his team in red to finally give him a car capable of challenging for race wins and championships.
Here is all we know about the upcoming Ferrari launch - and importantly how you can follow it live.
When is the Ferrari F1 2026 car launch?
The big reveal will take place on Friday January 23, 2026, with a scheduled start time of 10.29am UK time. That is 11.29am local time in Maranello, 5.29am on the East Coast of the United States and 2.29am Pacific Time on the West Coast.
How to watch live
You can watch the Ferrari car launch right here on GPFans - we have embedded the live stream below so you can enjoy every moment live:
Alternatively you will be able to watch all the action live on Ferrari’s social channels, as well as on YouTube.
Ferrari 2026 F1 Schedule
After the big car reveal, Ferrari move on to three different periods of pre-season testing, starting with five days in Barcelona next week (January 26-30, behind closed doors).
After that we have two periods of testing in Bahrain - between February 11-13 inclusive and then February 18-20 inclusive.
Then of course we get down to the real thing, starting with the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Practice begins on Friday March 6 with the race proper on Sunday March 8.
What are the odds that Ferrari can win in 2026?
Right now, the odds for success at Maranello in 2026 are not very good.
The oddsmakers obviously have their view and they make the Scuderia 9/1 third favourites to become Constructors’ champions in 2026. I n terms of the drivers, Charles Leclerc is 20/1 to claim a first world title with Hamilton a distant 33/1 shot to win his eighth. That gives Lewis just a 2.9% implied win probability.
When are the other F1 team launches?
We have 11 teams in 2026, with Audi replacing Sauber and Cadillac joining as the totally new entity on the grid.
The schedule looks like this, with Ferrari of course up next on Friday:
|Team
|Location
|Date
|How to watch
|Red Bull
|Detroit, USA
|January 15
|Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
|Racing Bulls
|Detroit, USA
|January 15
|Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
|Haas
|Online
|January 19
|Haas F1 website and social pages
|Audi
|Berlin, Germany
|January 20
|YouTube, Audi social channels
|Ferrari
|Maranello, Italy
|January 23
|YouTube, Ferrari social media pages
|Alpine
|Barcelona, Spain
|January 23
|YouTube, Alpine social media pages
|Mercedes
|Online
|February 2
|Mercedes social channels
|Williams
|Grove
|February 3
|TBC
|Cadillac
|Santa Clara, USA
|February 8
|Cadillac F1 website, YouTube
|Aston Martin
|TBC
|February 9
|TBC
|McLaren
|Bahrain and Online
|February 9
|TBC
