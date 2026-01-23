Ferrari held its 2026 F1 car launch, and it lasted 84 SECONDS

Well, that was quick.

Some of you were with us a week ago, when Red Bull treated fans to an hour-long launch event live on YouTube to launch the RB22, complete with appearances from anyone who's anyone in the team.

Ferrari didn't take that approach on Friday morning.

In fact, Scuderia fans were treated to an 84-second hype trailer showing the SF-26's livery, the predictable splotches of HP blue, the white cockpit area...and then the video ended. Some stills of the livery have also been posted on the team's social media channels (although their website is conspicuously devoid of anything launch related).

Ferrari in desperate need of bounceback

Ferrari have launched their new 2026 F1 car

To twist and tangle a meme – this launch event could've very much been an email.

The team's reveal of the livery has been planned for the same day as shakedown running at their historic Maranello home, so at least a short video heavy on smash-cuts and electronic music isn't the only chance fans will get to see the SF-26 on Friday.

Fans' hopes for the season have been dampened somewhat by a long and interminable 2025 campaign, which had held so much promise with the arrival of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton, however, failed to record a single grand prix podium all year while team-mate Charles Leclerc went winless for the fourth time in his seven-year Ferrari tenure.

The hope is that giving up on their 2025 season early allowed more development focus to go into moulding the new regulations to the best of their ability. Time will tell.

