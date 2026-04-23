Michael Schumacher insider 'speechless' at new claims made about F1 legend

Michael Schumacher’s long-time manager Willi Weber has hit back at new claims made about the F1 legend.

The 57-year-old seven-time world champion has not been seen in public since suffering a brain injury in a skiing accident in Meribel, France on December 29, 2013.

Despite that, the former Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes superstar remains a subject of public fascination, and recently his name was in the headlines once again.

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This time it was courtesy of an interview given by Schumacher’s former Ferrari colleague - ex team principal Jean Todt.

Todt says Schumacher crashed 'purposely'

Todt claimed that Schumacher crashed ‘purposely’ into championship rival Jacques Villeneuve in their title decider in Jerez in 1997.

While the FIA race stewards at the time deemed the crash to be a 'racing incident', just a few weeks later they disqualified Schumacher from the 1997 drivers' championship, stripping him of his second-place finish, but kept intact all of his race wins from that season.

Now, for the first time, the Schumacher camp has responded to that Todt interview, with long-time confidante Weber angrily hitting back at the claims - which also touched on Schumacher’s controversial ‘spin’ during 2006 Monaco qualifying.

Weber defends F1 legend Michael

"I'm speechless. Why would he say something like that? And especially in Michael's difficult situation,” he told Cologne outlet Express.

Weber said none of Schumacher’s controversial moves were made with malice, adding: "Anyone who knows Michael knows there was no malicious intent behind it. It was a tough but necessary manoeuvre to defend his position and thus also the potential title. We've seen much more aggressive manoeuvres in a World Championship fight. Just think of Ayrton Senna against Alain Prost."

Weber questions Todt motives

Weber says he is unsure about why Todt would speak now about incidents which happened so far in the past, and also added that he no longer has any contact with the Frenchman.

"That was so long ago and has been thoroughly analysed. Is he trying to retroactively absolve himself of something?"

"I no longer have any contact with Jean; I broke it off after the accident because it would only have reminded me of Michael's sad fate. New things keep coming up for me too, causing me grief."

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