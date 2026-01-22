Win FREE tickets to the British Grand Prix

BBC Radio 1 have announced their latest 'Jan Slam' prize, which means you can win FREE tickets for the 2026 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Throughout January the Radio 1 Breakfast show has been offering listeners the chance to win prizes every day, from January 5 until January 30.

Their latest prize was the chance to attend this year's race at Silverstone, which includes two grandstand seats for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix and a tour of the paddock.

Entrants will need a keyword which will be announced on Radio 1 Breakfast. When they hear the keyword, they can either text 81199 or enter via the BBC's online form.

If chosen you go live on the radio with Greg James on Friday (January 23) morning ,and the first person to correctly answer an F1-themed question will get the tickets.

The lucky entrant has five seconds to say their name and answer, but if they get the question wrong, the other person wins the tickets. If nobody answers then it goes to another (easier) question until someone either gets it right in the time, or someone else gets it wrong and allows the other participant to win by default.

Don't skip! Terms and Conditions

To enter you must be 16 or over at point of entry. If you are aged 16 or 17, you must have parental consent to attend and must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

If you do win the prize, the behind the scenes experience will be confirmed closer to the British GP weekend (Friday 3rd - Sunday 5th July 2026).

Winners are asked to ensure they are available to attend for the full weekend as the behind the scenes experience may happen in a specific window which cannot be moved.

Reasonable travel and accommodation for two nights is included in the prize and the tickets are non-transferable.

