British GP record confirmed after stunning Silverstone showing

Silverstone have confirmed a record-breaking attendance for last weekend's British Grand Prix, making it the biggest F1 event at the circuit in its 75-year history.

The passion and volume from the crowd was impossible to ignore from Thursday to Sunday at the British GP, with the grandstands and general admission a sea of bright yellow and red in support of home heroes Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

It was the 'Landostand' that were rewarded for their patience in the rain however, with the British driver storming to his first Silverstone victory with McLaren.

Following Sunday's grand prix, Silverstone have confirmed record-breaking crowds for last weekend's event and confirmed 500,000 F1 fans were in attendance.

"Half. A. Million," the Silverstone account admin wrote on X.

"75 years on from when it all started, we’ve marked our biggest EVER British Grand prix with an attendance of 500,000."

Not only was the chaotic wet weather battle around Silverstone thrilling for fans to witness, but Silverstone put on a show across the British GP weekend for fans.

Sky Sports F1 delivered a special 'F1 Show' for fans in the grandstands on Thursday, who caught a glimpse of their favourite drivers delivering interviews and showcasing their rugby skills, to varying degrees of success.

Silverstone also transformed into a mini-festival with the biggest names in music taking to the stage, including Sam Fender, Raye, Becky Hill and Fatboy Slim - who took to the grid on Sunday prior to the race to deliver an energising build-up with a DJ set.

Finally, F1 stars such as Damon Hill, Eddie Irvine and Martin Brundle paid an emotional but celebratory tribute to legend Eddie Jordan, who passed away in March this year, with a musical performance and a procession of classic cars - including the Jordan 191.

How to buy tickets for the 2026 British GP at Silverstone?

The 2026 British Grand Prix will take place at Silverstone from July 2 until July 6, for a four-day celebration of F1 and motorsport.

Tickets for Silverstone - including grandstands, general admission and enclosures - will go on sale in September, 2025 and eager fans can sign up for notifications when the packages go on sale.

Hospitality packages are already on sale now, including the Fusion Lounge, Octane Terrace, Ignition Club, Legends Club and Heritage Club, with prices starting at £1,914 for three days.

