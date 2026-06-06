Flavio Briatore welcomes Christian Horner F1 return with open arms

Flavio Briatore, the executive advisor and de facto boss at Alpine F1 team, has said he would be perfectly happy welcoming Christian Horner back into the sport via a position at the Enstone-based team.

Horner was sacked as the team principal of Red Bull Racing in July 2025, bringing an abrupt end to the two decades he spent at the helm of the energy drink giants.

Following his exit, it was reported the Englishman had opted for a pay cut in favour of serving a shorter period of gardening leave, a period which has now come to an end, allowing him to make a comeback.

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But Horner isn't up for returning to the paddock with any old team. The 52-year-old is keen to strike up a deal that would entitle him to ownership shares, something he appears to be exploring via Alpine and the Otro Capital stake which is currently up for grabs.

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Briatore has 'zero problem' with Horner F1 comeback

Otro Capital's 24 per cent share is up for sale and a number of potential investors are said to be interested, including former Red Bull boss Horner and until last week, Mercedes and Toto Wolff.

Following the news ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix that Mercedes had pulled out of talks to buy into the team they already provide power units to, Briatore was asked about the chance of Horner snapping up the stake instead.

During Friday's FIA team principal press conference in Monaco, Briatore was asked, one to many times it seems, about the status of Horner's potential Alpine buy-in, with the BBC reporting that Renault had 'vetoed' the ex-F1 boss buying into the squad.

Asked whether he would be happy to work with Horner either as an Alpine shareholder or in another capacity, Briatore replied: "I’d be happy to work with anybody, honestly. I don’t think this is the point.

"I think the point in this moment is, I don’t know if Christian is involved in some group that want to buy or not.

"For me, welcome, I have zero problem, especially with Christian. I have a super relationship with Christian.

"I know him 20 years, and we worked together on the engine. I supplied the engine to him at the time with Renault, we called Nissan, and we were working for five years together. Super, zero problem. But this is only the question, guys, with Renault Group. You need to talk with Renault, not with me, honestly."

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