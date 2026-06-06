Major Sky F1 pundit absent at Monaco GP as scheduling shakeup confirmed

A crucial member of the Sky Sports F1 team is unexpectedly absent from the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, with his spot being filled at the last minute.

Ted Kravitz has been a key member of the team since Sky gained rights to show the sport in the UK back in 2012, and his pitlane reporting offers great insight into the race weekend.

But despite having been scheduled to be present at the Monaco GP, Kravitz was not at the Monaco Street Circuit on Friday for practice, and it was confirmed by the pundits that were present that Kravitz would not be at the track all-weekend long.

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That means a scheduling shakeup for Sky Sports F1, who were planning to show Ted's Qualifying Notebook on Saturday evening, before the main race Notebook show would have been on after the grand prix on Sunday.

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Why is Ted Kravitz not at the Monaco Grand Prix?

During FP1 on Friday, Sky F1 commentator David Croft said: “Let’s head down to the pit lane, no Ted Kravitz for us this weekend, Ted, we miss you loads. Bernie Collins, we are so glad you could deputise.”

Collins then replied: “Well yes, trying my very best to stand in for Ted and hopefully he’s all ok.”

Jenson Button then took up the role of pit-lane reporter for FP2, another job Kravitz normally takes care of during a race weekend.

GPFans has since learned that Kravitz is unwell and was therefore unable to attend the Monaco GP.

Is Ted's notebook on this weekend?

Unfortunately not. With Kravitz away for the Monaco GP weekend, his iconic Ted's Notebook show will not be on this weekend.

It remains to be seen whether any of the other pundits present including Bernie Collins or Jenson Button attempt to do a similar sort of show, or whether there is just an extra long post-race programme instead.

TV guides still show Ted's two Notebook shows as running on Saturday and Sunday, but they will not be, with Kravitz not present in the paddock.

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