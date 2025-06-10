New F1 2026 calendar leaves MAJOR issue after shake up

Formula 1 have released the calendar for the 2026 season but racing fans will be left with a major headache during the season.

Once again the F1 circus will tour the globe with 24 races but there will be a frustrating clash of races during the season across motorsport disciplines.

The major issue will come to ahead on May 24, when the Canadian Grand Prix - running slightly earlier in the season than scheduled - clashes with the world famous Indy 500 race.

Elsewhere, there are considerable changes to the F1 calendar as Imola is axed to make way for the new Spanish Grand Prix held in Madrid.

Despite the new venue for the Spanish race, Barcelona though remains on the calendar on June 14 - one week after an unusual start for the European season that will get underway with the Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 have grouped the European races all in one block this season, which means the nine venues will run uninterrupted all the way through to September 13 with the Madrid race - subject to the circuit's completion ahead of its debut.

Round Date Grand Prix Venue 1 6–8 Mar Australia Melbourne 2 13–15 Mar China Shanghai 3 27–29 Mar Japan Suzuka 4 10–12 Apr Bahrain Sakhir 5 17–19 Apr Saudi Arabia Jeddah 6 1–3 May USA Miami 7 22–24 May Canada Montreal 8 5–7 Jun Monaco Monaco 9 12–14 Jun Spain Barcelona 10 26–28 Jun Austria Spielberg 11 3–5 Jul Great Britain Silverstone 12 17–19 Jul Belgium Spa‑Francorchamps 13 24–26 Jul Hungary Budapest 14 21–23 Aug Netherlands Zandvoort 15 4–6 Sep Italy Monza 16 11–13 Sep Spain (Madrid) Madrid* 17 25–27 Sep Azerbaijan Baku 18 9–11 Oct Singapore Marina Bay 19 23–25 Oct United States Austin 20 30 Oct–1 Nov Mexico Mexico City 21 6–8 Nov Brazil Sao Paulo 22 19–21 Nov USA (Las Vegas) Las Vegas Strip 23 27–29 Nov Qatar Lusail 24 4–6 Dec Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

* Subject to FIA circuit homologation

Where and when is the first race of the 2026 F1 season?

The F1 grand prix season will start on March 8 in Australia and end on December 6 in Abu Dhabi, with Ramadan taking place throughout February and March leading to later than expected races for Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “2026 will be a new era for Formula 1 where we will witness a brand-new set of regulations for our sport, the cars and the engines that will be powered by 100% sustainable fuel.

“We are excited to welcome Madrid to the calendar, and to see huge automotive brands like Audi, Cadillac and Ford join the Formula 1 grid.

“It promises to be an unforgettable season, where once again we will come together at 24 amazing global venues to watch the best drivers in the world push themselves to the limit and produce incredible wheel to wheel racing for our millions of fans watching around the globe.

“I want to thank all our fans for their passionate support and the FIA, with all the volunteers, marshals and officials, as well as the promoters, partners, sponsors, host cities and the local motor racing federations for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule in what I know will be another historic year for Formula 1.”

