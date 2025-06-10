New F1 2026 calendar leaves MAJOR issue after shake up
New F1 2026 calendar leaves MAJOR issue after shake up
Formula 1 have released the calendar for the 2026 season but racing fans will be left with a major headache during the season.
Once again the F1 circus will tour the globe with 24 races but there will be a frustrating clash of races during the season across motorsport disciplines.
F1 HEADLINES: F1 star to be hit by FIA penalty at next race as official statement released
The major issue will come to ahead on May 24, when the Canadian Grand Prix - running slightly earlier in the season than scheduled - clashes with the world famous Indy 500 race.
Elsewhere, there are considerable changes to the F1 calendar as Imola is axed to make way for the new Spanish Grand Prix held in Madrid.
Despite the new venue for the Spanish race, Barcelona though remains on the calendar on June 14 - one week after an unusual start for the European season that will get underway with the Monaco Grand Prix.
F1 have grouped the European races all in one block this season, which means the nine venues will run uninterrupted all the way through to September 13 with the Madrid race - subject to the circuit's completion ahead of its debut.
|Round
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|1
|6–8 Mar
|Australia
|Melbourne
|2
|13–15 Mar
|China
|Shanghai
|3
|27–29 Mar
|Japan
|Suzuka
|4
|10–12 Apr
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|5
|17–19 Apr
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|6
|1–3 May
|USA
|Miami
|7
|22–24 May
|Canada
|Montreal
|8
|5–7 Jun
|Monaco
|Monaco
|9
|12–14 Jun
|Spain
|Barcelona
|10
|26–28 Jun
|Austria
|Spielberg
|11
|3–5 Jul
|Great Britain
|Silverstone
|12
|17–19 Jul
|Belgium
|Spa‑Francorchamps
|13
|24–26 Jul
|Hungary
|Budapest
|14
|21–23 Aug
|Netherlands
|Zandvoort
|15
|4–6 Sep
|Italy
|Monza
|16
|11–13 Sep
|Spain (Madrid)
|Madrid*
|17
|25–27 Sep
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|18
|9–11 Oct
|Singapore
|Marina Bay
|19
|23–25 Oct
|United States
|Austin
|20
|30 Oct–1 Nov
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|21
|6–8 Nov
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo
|22
|19–21 Nov
|USA (Las Vegas)
|Las Vegas Strip
|23
|27–29 Nov
|Qatar
|Lusail
|24
|4–6 Dec
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
* Subject to FIA circuit homologation
Where and when is the first race of the 2026 F1 season?
The F1 grand prix season will start on March 8 in Australia and end on December 6 in Abu Dhabi, with Ramadan taking place throughout February and March leading to later than expected races for Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April.
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “2026 will be a new era for Formula 1 where we will witness a brand-new set of regulations for our sport, the cars and the engines that will be powered by 100% sustainable fuel.
“We are excited to welcome Madrid to the calendar, and to see huge automotive brands like Audi, Cadillac and Ford join the Formula 1 grid.
“It promises to be an unforgettable season, where once again we will come together at 24 amazing global venues to watch the best drivers in the world push themselves to the limit and produce incredible wheel to wheel racing for our millions of fans watching around the globe.
“I want to thank all our fans for their passionate support and the FIA, with all the volunteers, marshals and officials, as well as the promoters, partners, sponsors, host cities and the local motor racing federations for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule in what I know will be another historic year for Formula 1.”
READ MORE: Late FIA penalty set to kick in at F1 star's next race
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Norris defends Hamilton after career questions raised
- 32 minutes ago
Mercedes star reveals F1 team's 'excitement' over Lewis Hamilton exit
- 1 hour ago
F1 rival claims Lewis Hamilton 'habits' to blame for Ferrari slump
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: F1 star to be hit by FIA penalty at next race as official statement released
- 2 hours ago
New F1 2026 calendar leaves MAJOR issue after shake up
- 3 hours ago
Champion announces Le Mans absence with health update
- Today 09:57
Most read
FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
- 24 may
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
- 27 may
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
- 6 june