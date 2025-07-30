Audi F1 team boss champions 'relentless ambition' after completing MAJOR deal

Audi team boss Jonathan Wheatley has championed the 'relentless ambition' of the outfit's new F1 partner after a major deal has been completed for 2026.

Next season will see the team that currently competes as Sauber transformed into an F1 outfit that represents the iconic German manufacturer, with ex-Red Bull man Wheatley set to lead the team as they enter a new era.

Ahead of the complete takeover next year, Audi have announced that their official title partner will be British financial technology company Revolut.

In the announcement, the German automobile giant stated their shared goal with Revolut was: "to establish new ways for fans to interact with the sport during race weekends, with unique experiences for a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts and exclusive benefits for Revolut customers."

Wheatley, team principal of the future Audi F1 team, said: "With Revolut, we have found a partner that shares our core ethos of innovation and relentless ambition. This is more than a brand fit; it is a strategic alliance, engineered to challenge conventions in motorsport.

"From 2026, Revolut’s digital-first solutions will power key areas of our operations while also redefining how fans and communities engage with our team – delivering a seamless and engaging experience on and off the track."

Audi will officially become an F1 team in 2026 after their complete takeover of Sauber

Audi take major steps ahead of 2026 F1 entry

Gernot Dollner, CEO of AUDI AG and Chairman of the Board of Sauber Motorsport AG also spoke on the team's latest partnership, adding: "Audi is entering Formula 1 with a clear ambition: to use the platform as a technologically relevant and economically sustainable investment in the future of the Audi brand.

"We firmly believe in the success of our project, which we are approaching with a realistic attitude and a mindset of continuous improvement. In Revolut, we have found a partner that shares our ambitions and attitude. Formula 1 is a global stage that offers us the opportunity to reach new target groups together and generate enthusiasm for our products.”

Wheatley officially started in the role as team principal of the future Audi team on April 1, 2025, and under his leadership so far this season, Sauber have catapulted up the standings.

After a disappointing start to their final season under the Swiss brand's name, Wheatley's outfit have jumped up from last place in the constructors' championship, where they finished last year, to sixth place after a stunning points haul from Nico Hulkenberg in Silverstone.

Audi will retain the driver duo of Hulkenberg and former F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto for the 2026 campaign and will reassess whether to move forward with the pairing for 2027 and beyond next year, as both star's contracts are set to expire next season.

The partnership between Audi and Revolut was described by it's British-Russian CEO Nikolay Storonsky as 'monumental' and marks another huge change in Sauber's transformation, after the F1 team also opened a technological centre in the UK's Motorsport Valley at the start of this month.

