Max Verstappen

F1 2025 Standings: Max Verstappen suffers as FIA ruling hits champion hard

Max Verstappen

The 2025 Belgian Grand Prix has had a huge impact on Max Verstappen's title chances as a FIA ruling hit F1 champion Lewis Hamilton hard at Spa.

Sunday's race in Belgium may not have been a thriller, with Oscar Piastri only needing one overtake to speed off ahead of Lando Norris, but for others further down the grid it has had huge consequences.

Despite a sprint race win on Saturday, Verstappen was unable to finish any higher than fourth in the grand prix and has suffered even further in the standings.

Verstappen is now a huge 81 points behind championship leader Piastri, as his chances of a fifth world title continue to slip further away.

Elsewhere, a deleted lap time in qualifying cost Hamilton at Spa, with the champion forced to start from the pitlane on Sunday.

While Hamilton managed to fight back into seventh and secure six points, he was hit hard in his inter-team battle with Charles Leclerc and remains behind the five-time podium finisher in 2025.

Leclerc has extended his lead over Hamilton in the standings to 30 points, with the 40-year-old unable to pick up a single point in Saturday's sprint.

In the constructors' standings, Ferrari remain protected with a 28 buffer over Mercedes, despite Hamilton's deleted lap, with Kimi Antonelli unable to score a single point after also being knocked out in Q1.

Piastri maintains his lead at the top of the standings

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Belgian Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren266
2Lando NorrisMcLaren250
3Max VerstappenRed Bull185
4George RussellMercedes157
5Charles LeclercFerrari139
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari109
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes63
8Alex AlbonWilliams54
9Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber37
10Esteban OconHaas27
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls22
12Pierre GaslyAlpine20
13Lance StrollAston Martin20
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls16
15Fernando AlonsoAston Martin16
16Carlos SainzWilliams16
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull10
18Oliver BearmanHaas8
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber6
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0
21Jack DoohanAlpine0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Belgian Grand Prix

Position Team Points
1McLaren516
2Ferrari248
3Mercedes220
4Red Bull192
5Williams70
6Sauber43
7Racing Bulls41
8Aston Martin36
9Haas35
10Alpine20

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

