F1 News Today: Max Verstappen vents Spa frustration as Lewis Hamilton consoles tearful rival
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen vents Spa frustration as Lewis Hamilton consoles tearful rival
Max Verstappen has signalled the end of a F1 era after the decision to delay the Belgian Grand Prix in the rain on Sunday.
Lewis Hamilton 'consoles teary-eyed' F1 star after Belgian Grand Prix nightmare
Lewis Hamilton was pictured consoling an upset Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes motorhome after a nightmare Belgian Grand Prix weekend for the F1 rookie.
Belgian GP results: Norris blows title chance as Hamilton shocks in amazing comeback
A delayed Belgian Grand Prix was won by a masterful afternoon of tyre management by Oscar Piastri, the McLaren star extending his drivers' championship lead.
Marko confirms the real reason why Red Bull sacked Christian Horner
Red Bull Racing’s decision to sack team principal Christian Horner sent shockwaves through the sport of F1, and just over two weeks on the fallout is still continuing.
Red Bull lambasted by Sky F1 pundit after 'dreadful' driver decision
Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has picked out a 'mistake' made by Red Bull in their team planning.
‘What the f*** is this?’ - Fans SLAM F1 Movie theme after iconic tune replaced
F1 fans were sent into uproar on social media when the broadcast replaced the iconic theme with music from the F1 Movie soundtrack.
